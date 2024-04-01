Norfolk's Fleurent Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
April 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Brady Fleurent of the Norfolk Admirals is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 25-30.
Fleurent scored four goals and added an assist for five points in two games against Atlanta last week.
The 29-year-old had a goal and an assist in 5-2 win on Friday before scoring four goals in a 6-0 victory on Saturday.
A native of Biddeford, Maine, Fleurent has 28 points (12g-16a) in 29 games with the Admirals this season. He began the season with Knoxville in the SPHL, where he had 19 points (13g-6a) in 23 games.
Fleurent has tallied 66 points (25g-41a) in 134 career ECHL games while adding 113 points (55g-58a) in 121 career SPHL games.
Prior to turning pro, Fleurent recorded 181 points (60g-121a) in 110 career games at the University of New England.
On behalf of Brady Fleurent, a case of pucks will be donated to a Norfolk youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
