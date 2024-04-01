ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Iowa's Nico Blachman has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #917, Iowa at Kansas City, on March 30.

Blachman is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 15:10 of the first period.

Blachman will miss Iowa's game vs. Toledo on April 3.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

