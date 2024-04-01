Thunder Weekly, April 1, 2024

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita finished its four-game road trip and returned home last weekend against Tulsa. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, March 29

Wichita at Tulsa, 3-1 L

Saturday, March 30

Tulsa at Wichita, 4-2 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, April 3

Allen at Wichita, 10:30 a.m. Educational Day Game, presented by SCHEELS, Golden Plains Credit Union and Kansas Strong. Buy Tickets.

Friday, April 5

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Saturday, April 6

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. Buy Tickets.

Sunday, April 7

Tulsa at Wichita, 4:05 p.m. Toyota Fan Fest, Fandemonium, Team Photo Night, QuikTrip Buy In. Buy Tickets.

**Pre-game at home begins at 6:40 p.m. with Toyota Pregame Show. Road games begin 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 17-14-2-0

AWAY: 7-19-5-1

OVERALL: 24-33-7-1

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, 56 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stinil, 31

Assists: Watts, 40

Points: Dickman, 62

+/-: Kuzmeski, +17

PIM: Masella, 112

PLAYOFF PUSH - Wichita snapped a five-game losing skid this past Saturday. The Thunder returned home for the first time since March 13 to host Tulsa and earned a 4-2 win. Wichita remains nine points back of both Utah and Tulsa for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division and plays the Oilers three-straight this week.

FOUR POINTER - Michal Stinil registered his second four-point outing of the season on Saturday night. He finished with a goal and three assists. Stinil tallied three helpers in a game for the second time this year. He needs one more goal to set a new career high as he currently has 31.

MOORE APPLES - Lleyton Moore continues to fill up the assist column for the Thunder. He has points in five of his last seven outings and had two on Saturday night. Moore is tied for 12th among defenseman with 36 points, second among rookies with 19 power play assists and tied for third among rookies with 21 power play points.

TWO - Brayden Watts recorded his first two-goal game of the season this past Saturday. He also added an assist, which is his fourth three-point night of the season. Watts needs one more helper to set a new career high in that category. He is seven points shy of 200 for his ECHL career. Watts is fifth in the ECHL in power play points with 27.

POWER AND LIGHT - Wichita finally broke through on the power play over the weekend. The Thunder had a stretch that spanned seven games, going 0-for-18 on the man advantage. Wichita went 3-for-5 against Tulsa on Saturday, moving the Thunder back into third in the league (25%). Wichita is also third at home on the power play, operating at 25.5%.

FOUR OR MORE - The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 22-4-2-1. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 2-29-5-0.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is first in power play goals (15)...Trevor Gorsuch is fifth in saves (1022)...Ryan Finnegan leads all rookies in shooting percentage (22.9%)....Wichita is 11-7-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 12-3-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 17-2-3-1 when leading after two...

