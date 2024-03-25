Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 23

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-1-1-0 for the twenty-third week of the 2023-24 season. The Railers visited the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday before heading to Reading for three game against the Royals over the weekend. They lost 5-2 on Wednesday to the Thunder, then won 7-3 on Friday, lost 2-1 in overtime on Saturday, and won 6-3 on Sunday over Reading.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, March 20 at Adirondack Thunder | 5-2 L

Adirondack created a lot of offense through their speed and keeping the puck in their offensive zone. The Thunder scored three unanswered goals in the first period by forwards Tristan Ashbrook (23rd), Jace Isley (6th), and Andre Ghantous (2nd). Railers forward Andrei Bakanov (10th) answered shortly after on the Railers' only power play opportunity of the night. Both teams would trade goals with a slap blast from Travis Broughman (12th) in the second and a net-front goal by Jack Quinlivan (6th) in the third period. The game was closed out by an empty net goal from Thunder Defenseman Ryan Wheeler (5th).

Friday, March 22 at Reading Royals | 7-3 W

Worcester's Jake Pivonka (2-0-2) tallied the first goal of the game to put Worcester ahead 1-0. Reading followed up with a goal from Devon Paliani (1-0-1) late in the first to tie things heading into the second. Worcester's Andrei Bakanov (1-0-1) and Keeghan Howdeshell (2-0-2) each tallied goals 3:14 apart early in the second to give Worcester a 3-1 advantage heading into the third. Howdeshell followed up with another in the third, accompanied by Pivonka and two from Zach White (2-0-2) while Reading found goals from Tyler Gratton (1-1-2) and Jake Smith (1-1-2). Tikkanen made 25 saves and grabbed his fourth straight win for Worcester in his first game back since January as the Railers won 7-3 on Friday night.

Saturday, March 23 at Reading Royals | 2-1 OTL

Worcester's Austin Heidemann (1-0-1) scored his first professional goal early in the first, as Worcester held the lead for the next 52 minutes of play. The Royals tied the game with four minutes left in regulation with Joe Nardi (1-0-1) crashing the net, as the game headed into overtime. Reading's Jake Smith (1-0-1) sent a slapshot past Muse with 3:23 left in overtime as the Royals came out on top 2-1 on Saturday night.

Sunday, March 24 at Reading Royals | 6-3 W

Reading's Joe Nardi (1-1-2) scored his second goal of the weekend to open the scoring with 6:43 left in the first. Worcester fired back with three unanswered in the second from Ashton Calder (1-0-1), Keeghan Howdeshell (1-0-1) and Anthony Callin (1-1-2) to put Worcester ahead 3-1 going into the third. Andrei Bakanov (1-1-2) scored along with two empty net goals from Trevor Cosgrove (2-1-3), while Reading got goals from Jake Smith (1-0-1) and Tag Bertuzzi (1-0-1) en route to a 6-3 Railers victory.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, March 27 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 7:05 p.m. EST

Friday, March 29 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 7:05 p.m. EST

Saturday, March 30 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 7:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Austin Heidemann, Michael Gildon, CJ Regula, and Mason Klee each made their professional debuts this past week.

On Friday, Keeghan Howdeshell scored two goals in the same game for the first time since January 28th, 2023, with the Kansas City Mavericks against the Wheeling Nailers (6-2L).

On Friday, Zach White scored two goals in the same game for the first time since March 11th, 2023 with the Iowa Heartlanders against the Kalamazoo Wings (5-3W).

With two goals in Friday's win, Jake Pivonka has now scored two goals in a game three times this season.

Henrik Tikkanen has won his last five games for Worcester, dating back to December.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 27-28-5-3 on the season.

The Railers went 4-1-2 in Reading this season.

Seven goals scored on Friday is the most goals scored by Worcester in a game this season.

The Railers penalty kill is 24/26 (92.3%) over the last ten games.

Worcester is outshooting opponents 671 to 601 in the third period.

