Defenseman Ryan Jones Recalled to Coachella Valley

March 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Defenseman Ryan Jones has been recalled to the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Mavericks announced today.

Jones, 27, has played in two AHL games this season and has played in 52 games with Kansas City, ranking second among Mavericks defenseman with 25 points (four goals, 21 assists).

Kansas City has three home games this week against Iowa on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets to the five remaining regular season home games as well as the Mavericks first two postseason games are on sale. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com/tickets to make sure you do not miss the Mavericks as they chase the Kelly Cup!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.