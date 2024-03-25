Komets Play Pivotal Home Games this Weekend

Fort Wayne, IN - With eight games remaining in the regular season, the Komets play two pivotal games this weekend at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Indy visits for an 8:00 p.m. faceoff on Friday, and Kalamazoo visits on Saturday. After two losses last weekend, the Komets are currently outside of a playoff spot and are sitting in fifth place in the Central Division two points behind Kalamazoo.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Wed. 3/20 vs Kalamazoo FW 4 - KAL 3 W

Fri. 3/22 at Toledo FW 1 - TOL 3 L

Sat. 3/23 at Wheeling FW 1 - WHL 3 L

About last week -

On Wednesday, the Komets hosted the Kalamazoo in a pivotal Central Division match-up. In the first period, rookie Jack Gorniak scored his seventh of the season at 5:02 with an assist from Xavier Benard to start the scoring. Kalamazoo's Collin Adams scored at 7:20 to tie the game 1-1. Alexis D'Aoust opened the scoring in the second period with his 20th of the season at 7:20. The lead was short-lived as veteran Erik Bradford scored on a breakaway at 18:50. In the third, with the score tied 2-2, rookie Hunter Rees playing in his pro debut netted his first goal at 3:13 to give the Komets the lead. Rees' score was followed by Xavier Cormier scoring at 7:42 to push the lead to two. With goaltender Hunter Vorva pulled for the extra skater, Kalamazoo got within one at 17:51, but Komet goaltender Ryan Fanti snuffed out the late Wings rally to get the win.

Friday, the Komets matched up with the Toledo Walleye in Toledo and left with a 3-1 loss. The Walleye scored the game's first goal just two minutes into the contest, but the Komets countered in the second period as Nolan Volcan netted his 16th of the season in the second to tie the game. In the third, Matt Anderson scored the game-winning goal for Walleye on the power play. Toledo added an empty net goal to end the scoring. Brett Brochu took the loss, making 26 saves.

On Saturday in Wheeling, West Virginia, the Komets were again unable to grab an early lead as former Komet Jordan Martel scored twice, and another former Komet, William Provost, scored the game-winning goal to drop the Komets 3-1. The newest Komet, Zack Andrusiak, scored the Komet's only goal in the second period. Brett Brochu again got handed the loss, making 30 saves.

Komet streaks-

Home Points: 3 games, Cormier (2g, 2a) 2 games, Bernard (1g, 2a), 2 games, D'Aoust (2g)

Home Goals: 2 games, D'Aoust (2g)

Home Assists: 2 games, Cormier (2a)

Komet leaders-

Points: 72, Dugan (19g, 53a)

Goals: 26, Linden

Assists: 53, Dugan

Power Play Goals: 10, Linden

Short-Handed Goals: 3, Linden

Game Winning Goals: 6, Linden

Shots: 204, D'Aoust

PIM: 163, Dugan

Plus/Minus: +25, Bernard

Home Points: 31, Dugan (6g, 28a)

Home Goals: 14, Linden

Home Assists: 28, Dugan

Road Points: 38, Dugan (10g, 28a)

Road Goals: 12, Linden

Road Assists: 28, Dugan

Goaltenders

Appearances: 34, Parks

Wins: 17, Parks

Saves: 936, Parks

Goals against Avg: 2.70, Brochu

Save percentage: .920, Brochu

Shutouts: 2, Fanti

Special K's - The Komets scored were unable to score on five power-play chances. The team skated short-handed seven times, giving up two goals.

Icing the puck - The Komets did not have a power play on Wednesday or Friday. Since joining the ECHL, the Komets have only had nine games where they did not gain an advantage. The team is first in the league on the power play at home (30.0%). Jack Gorniak is tied for tops in the league with five shorthanded points. The Komets have outscored the opposition 64-52 in the first period this season, and the team is 17-11-2 when outshooting their opponents. The Komets have scored 100 goals at home this season while giving up 100. The team has scored 102 goals on the road and has given up 102.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, March 29, 2024

Marathon Fill-Up Card Fridays versus Indy: Filling up three times at any area Marathon station earns you BOGO tickets to any Friday home game. Visit any local Marathon Station for details.

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Be our guest for Princess Night versus Kalamazoo: Meet some of your favorite Princesses before the game courtesy of TAG Art Company! Fans that come dressed as a prince or princess can join in on our on-ice Princess Parade! Free carnations to the first 1,000 princesses courtesy of Cottage Flowers.

Kids Seat FREE Night: Receive a FREE kids ticket courtesy of Lutheran Health Network and Aunt Millie's with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

Komet Hockey on WOWO - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 92.3 FM. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets -Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

