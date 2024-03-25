Walleye Weekly No. 23: March 25, 2024

March 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye defenseman Matt Anderson

Overall Record: 40-14-4-5, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 6 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

March 20 at Cincinnati (5-2 Win)

March 22 vs Fort Wayne (3-1 Win)

March 33 at Indy (5-2)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

March 27 at Indy (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

March 29 vs. Wheeling (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

March 30 vs. Indy (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Sweeping the week: The Toledo Walleye went 3-0-0 over last week, defeating the Cincinnati Cyclones 5-2 in their season series finale on Wednesday, before returning home to beat the Fort Wayne Komets 3-1 on Friday and the Fuel 5-2 at Indy on Saturday, clinching a Kelly Cup playoffs berth.

Three away: Forward Brandon Hawkins continues to etch his name into the Walleye history books and has his eyes on a couple of season records for the Walleye. Hawkins needs three goals to surpass his own record-setting total (39) from last season, and also needs three total points to pass Shane Berschbach's 2016-17 season of 86 points. Hawkins moved his total to 84 points this season with two assists on Saturday.

The king of Indy: Defenseman Matt Anderson has had a solid season with the Walleye, and that continued during the week, scoring once on Friday and twice more on Saturday. Anderson has been exceptional against the Indy Fuel, tallying seven points (6G, 1A) against them. Anderson has 12 goals this season, with six of them coming against the Fuel.

Walleye wagon: The Toledo Walleye have found their groove, sitting at a 11-2-0 record in March, including six straight overall victories, as well as six straight home victories. The overall winning streak matches the season-high, while the home winning streak is the season-high.

Job's not finished: The Toledo Walleye are returning to the Kelly Cup playoffs for the seventh consecutive time dating back to the 2014-15 season (19-20 ended early, Walleye sat out 20-21). The Fish are rolling down the stretch after a rough pair of months in the middle of the season. The Walleye used their current 11-2-0 record in March to propel them back at the front of the Central Division, extending the gap back to 13 points. The Walleye are sitting at 89 points, which is the division-best and second-best in the Western Conference.

Down the stretch: The Toledo Walleye head into the last week of March looking to stay hot heading towards the Kelly Cup playoffs. The Walleye return to Indy for a rematch with the Fuel on Wednesday, before coming home for Fins and Feathers Weekend, welcoming the Wheeling Nailers back into the Huntington Center on Friday, followed by the Indy Fuel coming to Toledo on Saturday to close out the weekend.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Matt Anderson (3G; 2 GWGs)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week: Jan Bednar (2-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .920 SVP)

Images from this story

