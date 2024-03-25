Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears swept the week and extended their winning streak to four games with wins on Monday vs. Florida, Friday at South Carolina, and Saturday at Atlanta. Orlando continues their push to the playoffs with three more games this week.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, March 25, 7pm, vs. Florida

Thursday, March 28, 7pm vs. Jacksonville - Thirsty Thursday

Friday, March 29, 7:30pm, at Savannah

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 33-22-6-2 (.587)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 3-0-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-4-0-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 7th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Brayden Low - 43 points

MOST GOALS: Brayden Low - 20 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Jesse Jacques- 26 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 130 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - +16

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, March 18 vs. Florida: 3-1 W

The Solar Bears built a two-goal lead in the second period on goals from Jesse Jacques and Alex Frye. Florida answered in the third period with a power play goal to make it 2-1. Jimmy Mazza filled an empty net late in the game to give Orlando a 3-1 victory. Evan Fitzpatrick made 22 saves in the victory.

Friday, March 22 at South Carolina: 3-2 W OT

The Solar Bears and Stingrays played another back-and-forth affair Saturday, with the Solar Bears playing catchup in the first two periods. South Carolina opened the scoring, but Tyler Bird had the answer. South Carolina took the lead back, but Jimmy Mazza tied it up again in the second period. In overtime, Aaron Luchuk scored the game-winning goal to give the Solar Bears the extra point.

Saturday, March 23 at Atlanta: 2-1 W

Orlando found themselves down by a goal headed into the third period Saturday against Atlanta, but battled back in the third period. Ben Carroll tied the game on his fifth goal of the season and Aaron Luchuk broke the tie just 1:58 later to give the Solar Bears the lead. Evan Fitzpatrick stopped 38 shots, leading the Bears to victory.

BITES:

Evan Fitzpatrick is the ECHL Goaltender of the Week, becoming the second Solar Bears goaltender to earn the honor this season (Colten Ellis - Dec. 18-23).

Aaron Luchuk scored his sixth game-winning goal of the season, tying a Solar Bears single-season record. (LeBlanc, Foster, Cepis - 6)

Tyler Bird is on a four-game, point streak (1g-6a).

Solar Bears have the top ranked penalty kill at home this season (88.1%)

Solar Bears are 20-1-1-1 when leading after one period this season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 44 GP, 19-19-3, .908%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 31 GP, 13-13-3, .888%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 71 GP, 19g-31a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 40 GP, 3g-1a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 5 GP, 4-0-1, .922%

