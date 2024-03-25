ECHL Transactions - March 25
March 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 25, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Isaac Poulter, G assigned by New Jersey
Delete Isaac Poulter, G placed on reserve
Florida:
Add P.J. Fletcher, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Zachary Tsekos, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Adrien Bisson, D activated from reserve
Delete Will Reilly, D placed on reserve
Delete Logan Lambdin, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Chad Veltri, G released as EBUG
Indy:
Add Andrew Perrott, D assigned by Rockford
Delete Josh Maniscalco, D recalled by Rockford
Kansas City:
Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Coachella Valley
Add David Noel, D activated from reserve
Delete David Cotton, F placed on reserve
Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Jones, D recalled by Coachella Valley
Newfoundland:
Add Marko Sikic, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Marko Sikic, F placed on reserve
Delete Nolan Dillingham, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)
Orlando:
Add Jaydon Dureau, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve
Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve
Delete T.J. Walsh, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Mahshie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)
Reading:
Add Justin Michaelian, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jake Bricknell, F returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Tyler Gratton, F loaned to Lehigh Valley
Delete Jacques Bouquot, F loaned to Lehigh Valley
Delete Max Kouznetsov, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Savannah:
Add Michael Bullion, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jesper Vikman, G recalled to Henderson by Vegas
Delete Eddie Fritz, G released as EBUG
Wheeling:
Delete Matt Quercia, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
