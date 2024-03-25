ECHL Transactions - March 25

March 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 25, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Isaac Poulter, G assigned by New Jersey

Delete Isaac Poulter, G placed on reserve

Florida:

Add P.J. Fletcher, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Zachary Tsekos, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Adrien Bisson, D activated from reserve

Delete Will Reilly, D placed on reserve

Delete Logan Lambdin, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Chad Veltri, G released as EBUG

Indy:

Add Andrew Perrott, D assigned by Rockford

Delete Josh Maniscalco, D recalled by Rockford

Kansas City:

Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Coachella Valley

Add David Noel, D activated from reserve

Delete David Cotton, F placed on reserve

Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Jones, D recalled by Coachella Valley

Newfoundland:

Add Marko Sikic, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Marko Sikic, F placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Dillingham, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)

Orlando:

Add Jaydon Dureau, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve

Delete T.J. Walsh, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Mahshie, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)

Reading:

Add Justin Michaelian, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jake Bricknell, F returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Tyler Gratton, F loaned to Lehigh Valley

Delete Jacques Bouquot, F loaned to Lehigh Valley

Delete Max Kouznetsov, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Savannah:

Add Michael Bullion, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jesper Vikman, G recalled to Henderson by Vegas

Delete Eddie Fritz, G released as EBUG

Wheeling:

Delete Matt Quercia, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.