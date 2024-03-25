ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
March 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Adirondack's Shane Harper has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #882, Norfolk at Adirondack, on March 24.
Harper is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his match penalty for cross-checking at 7:30 of the third period.
Harper will miss Adirondack's games vs. Reading (March 29 and March 30) and at Allen (April 5).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
