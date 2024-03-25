Mavericks Sign Defenseman David Noël
March 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed defenseman David Noël, the team announced today.
"David Noël is a gritty, heavy d-man that has an explosive shot and plays a rugged game," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He was a standout at nationals this season and will be a great addition to the Mavericks defensive core."
Noël, coming off a stellar career at the University of Québec-Trois-Rivières, recorded 38 points in 66 career USports games.
A team captain as a senior, Noël is a 2017 fifth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Blues and a 2022 USports University Cup champion.
Tickets for the first two Mavericks home postseason games are now on sale. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com/tickets to make sure you do not miss the Mavericks as they chase the Kelly Cup!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 25, 2024
- Jack Lafontaine Reassigned to Kansas City - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Komets Play Pivotal Home Games this Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mavericks Sign Defenseman David Noël - Kansas City Mavericks
- Denis Smirnov Named ECHL Player of the Week - Norfolk Admirals
- Norfolk's Smirnov Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Grinds into Contention, Pucks & Paws this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Solar Bears Evan Fitzpatrick Named Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Millersville Univ. & Wilson HS Graduate Marc Daouphars Joins Jr. Royals as Goalie Coach - Reading Royals
- Orlando's Fitzpatrick Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report- March 25 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 23 - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Weekly No. 23: March 25, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.