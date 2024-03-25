Mavericks Sign Defenseman David Noël

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed defenseman David Noël, the team announced today.

"David Noël is a gritty, heavy d-man that has an explosive shot and plays a rugged game," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He was a standout at nationals this season and will be a great addition to the Mavericks defensive core."

Noël, coming off a stellar career at the University of Québec-Trois-Rivières, recorded 38 points in 66 career USports games.

A team captain as a senior, Noël is a 2017 fifth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Blues and a 2022 USports University Cup champion.

