Orlando's Fitzpatrick Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Evan Fitzpatrick of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 18-24. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Fitzpatrick went 3-0-0 with a 1.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of .957 in three appearances last week.

The 26-year-old made 22 saves in a 3-1 win over Florida at Monday, stopped 29 shots in a 3-2 overtime win at South Carolina on Friday and made 38 stops in a 2-1 victory at Atlanta on Saturday.

Under contract to Syracuse of the American Hockey League, Fitzpatrick has appeared in 16 games with the Solar Bears this season going 7-6-2 with one shutout, a 2.91 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903. He also has appeared in one AHL game with the Crunch.

A native of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Fitzpatrick has seen action in 94 career ECHL games with Orlando, Florida, Greenville, Brampton and Tulsa, compiling an overall record of 42-35-10 with three shutouts, a 2.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898. He is 5-4-1 with one shutout, a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903 in 14 career AHL games with Syracuse, Charlotte, Utica and San Antonio.

Prior to turning pro, Fitzpatrick saw action in 181 career games with Sherbrooke and Acadie-Bathurst of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he went 73-76-4 with five shutouts, a 3.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894.

