Jack Lafontaine Reassigned to Kansas City

March 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Goaltender Jack LaFontaine has been reassigned to the Mavericks from the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds. LaFontaine was recalled from Kansas City on Friday.

LaFontaine ranks second on the Mavericks with a 2.61 GAA and leads Kansas City goaltenders with a .916 save percentage.

Tickets for the first two Mavericks home postseason games on April 17 and 18 are now on sale. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com/tickets to make sure you do not miss the Mavericks as they chase the Kelly Cup!

