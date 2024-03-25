Series Preview: March 27-30 at Worcester

March 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers wrap up the road portion of their regular season schedule in Worcester as they play the first of three in a row against the Railers on Wednesday night at DCU Center.

Newfoundland took one win from their three straight games in Maine, closing on Sunday evening with a 5-3 defeat to the Mariners. After the weekend results, the Growlers hold onto third place in the North Division with a 27-26-8-2 record and 64 points.

Worcester enjoyed a five-point weekend in a crucial three game set against the Reading Royals. Up to 62 points with a 27-28-5-3 record, the Railers trail Maine by just one point for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North and are behind the third place Growlers by just two points.

The Growlers are yet to visit Worcester this season but did host the Railers way back in November for three games where they managed to take three points from a possible six.

An historically tight matchup between two teams fighting for their playoff lives, fans can expect an entertaining trio of games between the Growlers and Railers.

Puck drops is set for 8:35pm on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night. Growlers fans can watch all three games live on FloSports (subscription required), listen to the call on Mixlr, or follow along on Twitter (@NLGrowlers) for game updates and highlights.

WHO TO WATCH:

NFL - Marko Sikic (F): The newest Growlers signing, Sikic was teammates with Ty Voit and Nolan Dillingham in the 2022-23 OHL season with the Sarnia Sting. The 21-year-old Kitchener, Ontario native had 57 points (18G, 39A) this year in Sarnia before turning pro.

WOR - Ashton Calder (F): Owner of a four-point night against Newfoundland earlier this season, Calder leads Worcester with 20 goals and could be a key offensive weapon down the stretch.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.