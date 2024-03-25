Millersville Univ. & Wilson HS Graduate Marc Daouphars Joins Jr. Royals as Goalie Coach

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that Marc Daouphars has joined the Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association as their Goalie Coach for the Jr. Royals.

Daouphars will focus on skill clinics, individual lessons, and the growth of the Jr. Royals who will be competing in the Delaware Valley Ice Hockey League for 2024-25 season. Additionally, he will provide coaching towards the continued development of youth hockey players in the association.

"I couldn't be more excited to be a part of the Jr. Royals," said Daouphars. "I'm familiar with many of the goalies in our youth program, and I'm looking forward to working with them further as they make the step up to travel. I will help bring the best out of them and develop their skills as individuals, but ultimately help our teams have success at every level."

Daouphars, a Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania native and Wilson High School Graduate graduated from Millersville University in 2017. He played hockey as a goalie for Wilson and Millersville and has served as a goalie coach for Millersville University since the start of the 2022-23 season. Growing up, Daouphars played for the Junior Royals.

"I started my travel hockey career with the original Reading Jr. Royals, so things feel to have come full circle," said Daouphars.

"Marc has been around the youth program every summer for the past couple of years," said Assistant Director of Youth Hockey Bryce Witman. "He is a great addition to the team as he was around the original Jr. Royals and knows the direction we are trying to go. I believe his skill set will develop our goalies and help our program all together. We are very excited to have him."

