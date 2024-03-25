Stingrays Weekly Report- March 25
March 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays ended their week on a good note after winning their final game of the weekend against the Trois-Rivières Lions. They are currently in fourth place in the South division standings with 77 points, the same amount of points as the third-place Florida Everblades. They have a big home-and-home coming up against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits this weekend.
STINGRAYS RECORD: 36-24-4-1 LAST WEEK: 1-1-1-0
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, March 22 vs. Orlando Solar Bears | 3-2 OTL
The Stingrays suffered a 3-2 overtime loss against the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday night. Jack Adams and Jacob Hudson scored for the Rays and Mitchell Gibson stopped 23 of 26 shots in the game.
Saturday, March 23 vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions | 4-1 L
The Stingrays dropped a 4-1 decision against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Saturday night. Kevin O'Neil scored for the Rays and Garin Bjorklund stopped 22 of 25 shots in the loss.
Sunday, March 24 vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions | 3-2 W
The Stingrays earned an important 3-2 victory against the Trois-Rivières Lions on Sunday afternoon. Mitchell Gibson made 25 saves on 27 shots, and the Stingrays recorded 32 shots on goal in the victory. The Stingrays honored their former captain, Andrew Cherniwchan, by retiring his #28 before the game.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, March 29 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 pm EST
Saturday, March 30 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 6:05 pm EST
Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network
STINGRAYS LEADERS
Goals: Austin Magera (25)
Assists: Austin Magera (42)
Points: Austin Magera (67)
Plus/Minus: Austin Magera (+21)
Penalty Minutes: Garet Hunt (116)
Power Play Goals: Jack Adams (8)
Wins: Mitchell Gibson (19)
Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.51)
Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.899)
WHO'S HOT: Kevin O'Neil is on a five game point streak (one goal, five assists). He is second on the Stingrays in assists this season with 40.
