Thunder Weekly, March 25, 2024

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played three times last weekend in Iowa against the Heartlanders. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, March 22

Wichita at Iowa, 2-1 L

Saturday, March 23

Wichita at Iowa, 3-2 L

Sunday, March 24

Wichita at Iowa, 2-1 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, March 29

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:20 p.m. Watch the gameor Listen.

Saturday, March 30

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Pucks 'N Pups, presented by Little Buster's Sports Bar & Grill. Buy Tickets HERE.

WICHITA

HOME: 16-14-2-0

AWAY: 7-18-5-1

OVERALL: 23-32-7-1

Last 10: 4-6-0-0

Streak: 0-4-0-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 54 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stinil, 30

Assists: Watts, 39

Points: Dickman, 62

+/-: Kuzmeski, +17

PIM: Masella, 110

CLOSE CALLS - Wichita returned to action this past weekend after a nine-day layoff. The Thunder lost all three contests against the Iowa Heartlanders by one goal. Four of the last five games for Wichita have been decided by one. The Thunder are 12-11-7-1 in one-goal games this year.

30 CLUB - Michal Stinil recorded his 30th goal of the season on Sunday afternoon. The Decin, Czech Republic native has registered 30 goals in back-to-back seasons and needs one more to equal his career-high from last year. Stinil has five goals in his last five games and points in 12 of his last 14 outings. He is tied for seventh in the league in goals.

MOORE POINTS - Lleyton Moore continues to fill up the assist column for the Thunder. He has points in four of his last five outings and 28 helpers this year. Moore is tied for 13th among defenseman with 34 points, second among rookies with 17 power play assists and fourth among rookies with 20 power play points.

HELPER - Brayden Watts added an assist last night, giving him 50 points in back-to-back seasons. He needs one helper to set a new career-high in that category.

CENTRAL SUCCESS - Wichita played its last game against the Central Division over the weekend. The Thunder finished 10-3-2 against teams from the Central. Wichita has Tulsa, Allen and Rapid City remaining on the schedule.

FOUR OR MORE - The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 21-4-2-1. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 2-28-5-0.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is first in power play goals (15)...Jason Pineo is tied for fifth in shorthanded points (4)...Dillon Boucher is tied for third among rookies with six major penalties...Ryan Finnegan leads all rookies in shooting percentage (22.9%)....Wichita is 10-7-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 11-3-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 16-2-3-1 when leading after two...

