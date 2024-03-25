Thunder Weekly, March 25, 2024
March 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played three times last weekend in Iowa against the Heartlanders. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.
LAST WEEK'S GAMES -
Friday, March 22
Wichita at Iowa, 2-1 L
Saturday, March 23
Wichita at Iowa, 3-2 L
Sunday, March 24
Wichita at Iowa, 2-1 L
THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)
Friday, March 29
Wichita at Tulsa, 7:20 p.m. Watch the gameor Listen.
Saturday, March 30
Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Pucks 'N Pups, presented by Little Buster's Sports Bar & Grill. Buy Tickets HERE.
**Pre-game at home begins at 6:45 p.m. with Toyota Pregame Show. Road games begin 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin or click HERE**
WICHITA
HOME: 16-14-2-0
AWAY: 7-18-5-1
OVERALL: 23-32-7-1
Last 10: 4-6-0-0
Streak: 0-4-0-0
Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 54 points
TEAM LEADERS
Goals: Stinil, 30
Assists: Watts, 39
Points: Dickman, 62
+/-: Kuzmeski, +17
PIM: Masella, 110
CLOSE CALLS - Wichita returned to action this past weekend after a nine-day layoff. The Thunder lost all three contests against the Iowa Heartlanders by one goal. Four of the last five games for Wichita have been decided by one. The Thunder are 12-11-7-1 in one-goal games this year.
30 CLUB - Michal Stinil recorded his 30th goal of the season on Sunday afternoon. The Decin, Czech Republic native has registered 30 goals in back-to-back seasons and needs one more to equal his career-high from last year. Stinil has five goals in his last five games and points in 12 of his last 14 outings. He is tied for seventh in the league in goals.
MOORE POINTS - Lleyton Moore continues to fill up the assist column for the Thunder. He has points in four of his last five outings and 28 helpers this year. Moore is tied for 13th among defenseman with 34 points, second among rookies with 17 power play assists and fourth among rookies with 20 power play points.
HELPER - Brayden Watts added an assist last night, giving him 50 points in back-to-back seasons. He needs one helper to set a new career-high in that category.
CENTRAL SUCCESS - Wichita played its last game against the Central Division over the weekend. The Thunder finished 10-3-2 against teams from the Central. Wichita has Tulsa, Allen and Rapid City remaining on the schedule.
FOUR OR MORE - The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 21-4-2-1. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 2-28-5-0.
THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is first in power play goals (15)...Jason Pineo is tied for fifth in shorthanded points (4)...Dillon Boucher is tied for third among rookies with six major penalties...Ryan Finnegan leads all rookies in shooting percentage (22.9%)....Wichita is 10-7-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 11-3-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 16-2-3-1 when leading after two...
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder fight with the Iowa Heartlanders
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 25, 2024
- Growlers Sign Forward Marko Sikic to SPC - Newfoundland Growlers
- Series Preview: March 27-30 at Worcester - Newfoundland Growlers
- Defenseman Ryan Jones Recalled to Coachella Valley - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - March 25 - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, March 25, 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Jack Lafontaine Reassigned to Kansas City - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Komets Play Pivotal Home Games this Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- Mavericks Sign Defenseman David Noël - Kansas City Mavericks
- Denis Smirnov Named ECHL Player of the Week - Norfolk Admirals
- Norfolk's Smirnov Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Grinds into Contention, Pucks & Paws this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Solar Bears Evan Fitzpatrick Named Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Millersville Univ. & Wilson HS Graduate Marc Daouphars Joins Jr. Royals as Goalie Coach - Reading Royals
- Orlando's Fitzpatrick Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report- March 25 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 23 - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Weekly No. 23: March 25, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.