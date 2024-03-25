Norfolk's Smirnov Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
March 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Denis Smirnov of the Norfolk Admirals is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 18-24.
Smirnov scored three goals and added six assists for nine points in four games last week.
The 26-year-old dished out two assists in a 5-4 win at Utah on Monday, had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 loss at Adirondack on Friday, picked up three assists in a 4-1 victory over the Thunder on Saturday and scored a pair of goals in a 6-1 win at Adirondack on Sunday.
A native of Moscow, Russia, Smirnov has 41 points (14g-27a) in 47 games with the Admirals this season.
Smirnov has tallied 67 points (25g-42a) in 113 career ECHL games with Norfolk and Kalamazoo.
Prior to turning pro, Smirnov recorded 115 points (50g-65a) in 137 career games at Penn State University and 142 points (62g-80a) in 160 career games in the United States Hockey League with Indiana and Fargo.
On behalf of Denis Smirnov, a case of pucks will be donated to a Norfolk youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Images from this story
|
Denis Smirnov of the Norfolk Admirals
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 25, 2024
- Denis Smirnov Named ECHL Player of the Week - Norfolk Admirals
- Norfolk's Smirnov Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Grinds into Contention, Pucks & Paws this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Solar Bears Evan Fitzpatrick Named Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Millersville Univ. & Wilson HS Graduate Marc Daouphars Joins Jr. Royals as Goalie Coach - Reading Royals
- Orlando's Fitzpatrick Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report- March 25 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 23 - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Weekly No. 23: March 25, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.