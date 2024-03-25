Norfolk's Smirnov Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

March 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Denis Smirnov of the Norfolk Admirals

(Norfolk Admirals) Denis Smirnov of the Norfolk Admirals(Norfolk Admirals)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Denis Smirnov of the Norfolk Admirals is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 18-24.

Smirnov scored three goals and added six assists for nine points in four games last week.

The 26-year-old dished out two assists in a 5-4 win at Utah on Monday, had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 loss at Adirondack on Friday, picked up three assists in a 4-1 victory over the Thunder on Saturday and scored a pair of goals in a 6-1 win at Adirondack on Sunday.

A native of Moscow, Russia, Smirnov has 41 points (14g-27a) in 47 games with the Admirals this season.

Smirnov has tallied 67 points (25g-42a) in 113 career ECHL games with Norfolk and Kalamazoo.

Prior to turning pro, Smirnov recorded 115 points (50g-65a) in 137 career games at Penn State University and 142 points (62g-80a) in 160 career games in the United States Hockey League with Indiana and Fargo.

On behalf of Denis Smirnov, a case of pucks will be donated to a Norfolk youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.