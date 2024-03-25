Growlers Sign Forward Marko Sikic to SPC

March 25, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce that forward Marko Sikic has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the club for the remainder of the season.

Sikic, 21, wrapped up a four-year junior career in the OHL this past month. After beginning his career with the Guelph Storm for his first season and a half, the Kitchener, Ontario native joined the Sarnia Sting where he was teammates with both Nolan Dillingham and Ty Voit.

In 2023-24, Sikic finished with a team leading 57 points (18G, 39A) before his junior career with Sarnia came to a close and he elected to sign with Newfoundland.

Newfoundland resume their final road trip of the season on Wednesday night as they take on the Worcester Railers in a game with serious playoff implications in the North Division. Sikic is expected to join the team in Worcester.

