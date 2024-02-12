Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 17

Worcester Railers goaltender John Muse

Worcester Railers goaltender John Muse

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-0-1-0 for the seventeenth week of the 2023-24 season. The Railers hosted the Maine Mariners for two games this past weekend. Worcester lost 5-4 in overtime on Friday night, then won 3-2 on Saturday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, February 9 vs. Maine Mariners | 5-4 OTL

Worcester built its lead on goals by Jake Pivonka, Ashton Calder, Anthony Callin and Riley Piercey. They were sandwiched around Kile's shortie, which was the result of a breakaway. He put in the rebound of Austin Albrecht's shot. Maine's William Provost scored into a wide-open net to make it 4-2 at 7:06. The net was wide open because goalie John Muse had been knocked down by a Mariner at the top of the crease. Jobin-Manseau reviewed the play and told Smotherman that Muse was out of the crease when contact was made. After that, Wyllum Deveaux scored twice. He made it 4-3 on a breakaway at 15:39, then tied it at 18:41 on a goal that Worcester officials believed was scored with seven men on the ice. A look at the replay confirmed that. The Mariners player in question was in front of the Railers bench. Ryan Mast got the winner at 3:08 of overtime.

Saturday, February 10 vs. Maine Mariners | 3-2 W

The Railers took a 2-0 lead late into the third period on goals by Artyom Kulakov and Anthony Repaci, then Maine closed the gap on William Provost's goal at 12:57. Given the unhappy endings of Worcester's two previous games with the Mariners, things looked shaky; even shakier when Trevor Cosgrove was called for high sticking at 17:50. However, Jake Pivonka hit an empty net at 18:54. Sigh of relief? Not quite. With goalie Shane Starrett on the bench and Cosgrove still in the box, Ethan Ritchie made it 3-2 with 37 seconds left. The Railers kept Maine bottled up in its own zone for the duration, however, and came away with two pure points.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Monday, February 12 at Orlando Solar Bears | 7:00 p.m. EST

Thursday, February 15 at Orlando Solar Bears | 7:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Blade Jenkins is on a nine-game point streak (11-6-17). He picked up an assist in each game this weekend.

Both Repaci and Pivonka scored shorthanded on Saturday. It is the seventh time in team history Worcester had two shorthanded goals in the same game.

Cosgrove played in his 72nd Railers game on Saturday, the equivalent of a full season. He is 10-35-45 in those games, the third leading scorer all-time among Worcester defensemen. Mike Cornell had 65 points in 131 games, Ryan MacKinnon 56 points in 133 games.

Ashton Calder has 38 points in 38 games.

Artyom Kulakov scored his second goal of the season on Saturday.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 21-18-4-2 on the season.

The crowd of 6,337 on Saturday was the second largest of the year and the third above 6,000.

The Railers have now scored four shorthanded goals in their last four games, and are tied for third in the ECHL with seven.

Worcester is averaging 10.67 penalty minutes per game, the fourth fewest in the ECHL.

The Railers are averaging 32.24 shots per game, ninth in the ECHL and second in the North Division behind the Adirondack Thunder.

