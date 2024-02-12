Walleye Weekly No. 17: February 12, 2024

Toledo Walleye center Conlan Keenan

Overall Record: 27-9-4-5, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 6 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 9 vs. Kalamazoo (4-3 Win)

February 10 at Kalamazoo (3-2 Loss/OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 16 at Cincinnati (7:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

February 17 at Kalamazoo (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE NOTES

Split the weekend: The Walleye claimed three of four possible points over the weekend during a home-and-home series against the Kalamazoo Wings. On Friday, the Walleye secured a comeback 4-3 win over the Wings as all four assistant captains found the net. On Saturday, the Walleye rallied to send the game to overtime and secure a point but fell short in a 3-2 overtime loss.

Climbing the ladder: Forward Brandon Hawkins seemingly climbs the Walleye all-time ranks on a nightly basis. With his goal on Friday, Hawkins passed T.J. Hensick for third-most points (201) in Walleye history. Hawkins then tied Evan Rankin for fourth-most assists (103) in Walleye history with his assist on Saturday. Hawkins has tallied 202 points (99G, 102A) with Toledo, and trails just Shane Berschbach (116; 393) and Rankin (111; 214) for most goals and points in Walleye history.

Collected milestones: Forward Conlan Keenan tallied his 100th professional point on Friday night with his primary assist on Craggs' goal and also skated in his 200th professional game last Sunday against Norfolk. Keenan currently has the third best +/- in Walleye history at +50.

More milestones on the horizon: After celebrating the milestones set by both Hawkins and Keenan, the Walleye have more milestones on the horizon. Forwards Orrin Centazzo (148) and Carson Denomie (144) are nearing 150 professional games played, while Grant Gabriele (91) is nearing the century mark in professional games played. Riley McCourt (90) is closing in on his 100th professional point as well. Hawkins remains on the hunt for a slew of milestones, chasing his 300th professional game (275 GP), his 300th professional point (281) and his 100th goal with the Walleye (99).

HIttin' the road: The Toledo Walleye will spend the weekend away from home as they play back-to-back nights in opposing cities. The Fish begin their road trip on Friday night visiting the Cincinnati Cyclones, before heading north to reunite with the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday for their third meeting in four games. Toledo is 6-1-3 against Cincinnati this year and 3-5-2 against the K-Wings.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Trenton Bliss (2G, 1A; +3)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

John Lethemon (1-0-0, 3.05 GAA, .864 SVP)

