Stingrays Weekly Report- February 12

February 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays forward Jonny Evans

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays forward Jonny Evans(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays have won four of their last five games and earned five out of six possible points in last weekend's series against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. With 59 points, the Stingrays are in third place in the South Division. They have four matchups on the schedule for this week, including two home games against the Florida Everblades this weekend.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 28-15-2-1 LAST WEEK: 2-0-0-1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, February 8 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 5-2 W

The South Carolina Stingrays defeated the Savannah Ghost Pirates 5-2 on Thursday night. Mitchell Gibson stopped 35 of 37 shots in the victory. Jonny Evans led the way with a goal and two assists. Three different Stingrays, Ivan Lodnia, Austin Magera, and Benton Maass, had two-point games.

Friday, February 9 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7-4 W

The South Carolina Stingrays defeated the Savannah Ghost Pirates 5-3 on Friday night. Tyson Empey scored twice, and Garin Bjorklund stopped 33 of 37 shots in the victory.

Saturday, February 10 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates | 2-1 L

The South Carolina Stingrays were defeated by the Savannah Ghost Pirates 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday night. Mitchell Gibson made 27 saves on 29 shots, and Jonny Evans scored the lone goal for the Stingrays.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, February 13 at Atlanta Gladiators | 7:00 pm EST

Friday, February 16 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, February 17 vs. Florida Everblades | 6:05 pm EST

Sunday, February 18 vs. Florida Everblades | 3:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Austin Magera (19)

Assists: Austin Magera (29)

Points: Austin Magera (48)

Plus/Minus: Austin Magera (+19)

Penalty Minutes: Tyson Empey (100)

Power Play Goals: Jack Adams (5)

Wins: Mitchell Gibson (14)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.33)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.909)

WHO'S HOT: Austin Magera is tied for tenth in the league in scoring, and he leads all ECHL rookies with 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists). Jonny Evans is on an eight-game point streak (six goals, nine assists), and his four-game goal streak (five goals) is tied for second longest among active goal streaks.

STAT OF THE WEEK: The Stingrays have won four consecutive road games which is the second longest active road winning streak in the ECHL.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.