Carson Gicewicz Recalled from Loan
February 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that forward Carson Gicewicz has been recalled from loaned to the Milwaukee Admirals from Atlanta.
Gicewicz, 26, has posted 18 points (6G, 12A) through 29 games with Atlanta, featuring three power play goals. He most recently appeared in three games with the Gladiators, notching one goal, and one assist.
During the past three seasons, Gicewicz has spent time with the Rockford Ice Hogs, Rochester Americans and was signed to an AHL contract with the Milwaukee Admirals this past off-season.
Prior to beginning his professional career, the native of Orchard Park, NY had a very successful collegiate career at St. Lawrence University and the University of Massachusetts. During the 2020-21 season, the 6-3 forward won the NCAA Division 1 Hockey Championship as a member of the Minutemen, producing 24 points that season (17g, 7a) in 28 games played.
The Gladiators return to action tomorrow night, when they face-off with the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:00PM, at Gas South Arena for Heart Health night. Catch all the action on Flo Hockey,MixLR, and the Peachtree TV Sports Network, with the coverage beginning at 7:00PM.
