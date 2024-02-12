Wheeling's Martel Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
February 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jordan Martel of the Wheeling Nailers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 5-10. It is the second time this season, and third time in his career, that he has received the weekly honor.
Martel scored five goals and added one assist for six points in three games against Reading last week, helping the Nailers tie their team record with a 12-game winning streak.
This marks the first time that the same team has won Goaltender and Player of the Week in the same week since Utah's Joe Cannata and Matt Berry for the week ending Nov. 25, 2019.
The 25-year-old had two goals in a 3-1 win on Tuesday, added an assist in a 2-1 overtime win on Friday and scored each of Wheeling's goals in a 3-0 victory on Saturday.
A native of Chicoutimi, Quebec, Martel has 26 points (18g-8a) in 24 games with the Nailers after recording 11 points (6g-5a) in 16 games with Utah before being traded in December. He is tied for third in the ECHL with 24 goals overall on the season.
Martel has totaled 90 points (44g-46a) in 100 career ECHL games with Wheeling, Utah and Fort Wayne.
Prior to turning pro, Martel posted 34 points (20g-14a) in 38 career games at the University of Quebec-Trois-Rivières and 204 points (98g-106a) in 253 career games with Baie-Comeau of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
On behalf of Jordan Martel, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
