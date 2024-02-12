Midgets Added to Jr. Royals Evaluation Dates for Delaware Valley Hockey League Teams

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, announced evaluation dates for the Junior Royals teams in the Delaware Valley Hockey League starting in the 2024-25 season.

Mite A and B (2016 and 2017 birth years) April 1st and April 2nd 6:00-7:30pm at Santander Arena

Squirt B (2014 and 2015 birth years) April 3rd, 4th and 5th 5:30-6:30pm at Santander Arena

Peewee B (2012 and 2013 birth years) April 3rd, 4th and 5th 6:45-7:45pm at Santander Arena

Bantam B/A (2010-2011 birth years) April 16th, 17th and 18th 6:00-7:00pm at the BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex

Midgets (2008-2009 birth years) April 16th, 17th and 18th 7:30-8:30pm at the BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex

About the Junior Royals & DVHL

The DVHL offers travel hockey programs for 8U to 18U teams and operates with the goals of promoting, governing, and improving organized hockey in the Delaware Valley area. The RRYHA is excited to introduce the Junior Royals to the league with the goal of growing youth hockey in the Berks County area.

"The DVHL offers competitive hockey and an organized schedule for all of our players," Assistant Director of Youth Hockey Bryce Witman said. "We are very excited to join for the upcoming season and I look forward to seeing our teams compete."

In addition to the DVHL travel teams, the RRYHA Selects program, in-house hockey leagues, summer camps, Learn to Play sessions and skill clinics will continue to be offered.

To learn about RRYHA travel teams, contact Bryce Witman (bwitman@royalshockey.com).

