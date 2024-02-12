Wheeling's Gauthier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Wheeling Nailers goaltender Taylor Gauthier

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Taylor Gauthier of the Wheeling Nailers is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 5-10. It is the third time this season that he has received the weekly honor.

Gauthier went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .980 in two appearances against Reading last week, helping the Nailers tie their team record with a 12-game winning streak.

The 24-year-old made 23 saves in a 2-1 overtime win on Friday and stopped all 25 shots in a 3-0 victory on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Pittsburgh, Gauthier is the second goalie in Wheeling history to record nine consecutive wins and is 18-11-1 in 30 appearances with the Nailers this season and leads the ECHL in victories and shutouts while ranking second with a 2.29 goals-against average and fifth with a .921 save percentage.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Gauthier has seen action in 46 career games with Wheeling going 26-18-2 with four shutouts, a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912 while going 9-5-7 in 24 AHL appearances with a 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904.

Prior to turning pro, Gauthier was 77-91-11 in 194 career appearances in the Western Hockey League with Prince George and Portland with 10 shutouts, a 3.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909.

