DRÄXLMAIER 'We Create Character' Alumni Report - January 2024

February 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







As the ECHL season goes into it's "third period" with 24 of 72 games remaining, current and former Greenville Swamp Rabbits continue to receive opportunities at the next level. Here's a check-in on the January that was in the DRÄXLMAIER 'We Create Character' Alumni Report:

#9 BRETT KEMP (F)

Kemp earned a second AHL PTO of this season with the Manitoba Moose, and played nine of his 10 games in Winnipeg in January. Earning top-six and power play time, Kemp added two more assists and a +1 rating to his 2023-24 AHL ledger with the Moose. Overall this season, Kemp has a goal and 7 points in 24 games split between the San Jose Barracuda and Manitoba Moose.

#19 COLTON YOUNG (F)

Young earned the first AHL PTO of his career on January 26th with the Ontario Reign, Greenville's AHL affiliate. He made his AHL debut the next night on the road in a 5-4 defeat against the Tucson Roadrunners. The next week, Young notched his first career AHL goal on February 2nd against the Colorado Eagles, scoring at 9:19 of the third period in a 5-2 loss. Young remains on Ontario's roster, and has played in five total contests.

OTHER SWAMP RABBITS ALUMNI IN ACTION

LA KINGS (NHL)

CAM TALBOT (G): 32gp (31 starts), 14-13-5, 2 SO, 2.59 GAA, .911 SV%

ONTARIO REIGN (AHL)

#5 TYLER INAMOTO (D): 5gp, 2 assists

#14 WYATTE WYLIE (D): 27gp, 1g-6ast-7pts, +1

#44 RYAN FRANICS (F): 15gp, 1 goal

CALGARY WRANGLERS (AHL)

SAM JARDINE (D): 8gp, 2 assists, +3

The Swamp Rabbits head back home for another "three-in-three", with the first two games to be played on home ice. Puck drop for the weekend opener on Friday, February 16th, featuring "Outdoors Night" presented by AB Tree, is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST from Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Saturday, February 17th, is "Star Wars Night" presented by Champion Comfort Experts against the Atlanta Gladiators, featuring a lightsaber giveaway at the doors, is also set for 7:05 p.m. EST. The Swamp Rabbits conclude the weekend on Sunday, February 18th, from Gas South Arena for a 3:00 p.m. EST matinee showdown against Atlanta.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.