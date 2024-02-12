DRÄXLMAIER 'We Create Character' Alumni Report - January 2024
February 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
As the ECHL season goes into it's "third period" with 24 of 72 games remaining, current and former Greenville Swamp Rabbits continue to receive opportunities at the next level. Here's a check-in on the January that was in the DRÄXLMAIER 'We Create Character' Alumni Report:
#9 BRETT KEMP (F)
Kemp earned a second AHL PTO of this season with the Manitoba Moose, and played nine of his 10 games in Winnipeg in January. Earning top-six and power play time, Kemp added two more assists and a +1 rating to his 2023-24 AHL ledger with the Moose. Overall this season, Kemp has a goal and 7 points in 24 games split between the San Jose Barracuda and Manitoba Moose.
#19 COLTON YOUNG (F)
Young earned the first AHL PTO of his career on January 26th with the Ontario Reign, Greenville's AHL affiliate. He made his AHL debut the next night on the road in a 5-4 defeat against the Tucson Roadrunners. The next week, Young notched his first career AHL goal on February 2nd against the Colorado Eagles, scoring at 9:19 of the third period in a 5-2 loss. Young remains on Ontario's roster, and has played in five total contests.
OTHER SWAMP RABBITS ALUMNI IN ACTION
LA KINGS (NHL)
CAM TALBOT (G): 32gp (31 starts), 14-13-5, 2 SO, 2.59 GAA, .911 SV%
ONTARIO REIGN (AHL)
#5 TYLER INAMOTO (D): 5gp, 2 assists
#14 WYATTE WYLIE (D): 27gp, 1g-6ast-7pts, +1
#44 RYAN FRANICS (F): 15gp, 1 goal
CALGARY WRANGLERS (AHL)
SAM JARDINE (D): 8gp, 2 assists, +3
The Swamp Rabbits head back home for another "three-in-three", with the first two games to be played on home ice. Puck drop for the weekend opener on Friday, February 16th, featuring "Outdoors Night" presented by AB Tree, is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST from Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Saturday, February 17th, is "Star Wars Night" presented by Champion Comfort Experts against the Atlanta Gladiators, featuring a lightsaber giveaway at the doors, is also set for 7:05 p.m. EST. The Swamp Rabbits conclude the weekend on Sunday, February 18th, from Gas South Arena for a 3:00 p.m. EST matinee showdown against Atlanta.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 12, 2024
- Carson Gicewicz Recalled from Loan - Atlanta Gladiators
- Jordan Martel Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Second Time in Three Weeks - Wheeling Nailers
- Wheeling's Martel Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Stingrays Weekly Report- February 12 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Midgets Added to Jr. Royals Evaluation Dates for Delaware Valley Hockey League Teams - Reading Royals
- Taylor Gauthier Earns Warrior ECHL Goalie of the Week for Third Time - Wheeling Nailers
- DRÄXLMAIER 'We Create Character' Alumni Report - January 2024 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Wheeling's Gauthier Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Steelheads Sign Goaltender Jake Kielly - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Hunts with Grit, Two at Home this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 17 - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Weekly No. 17: February 12, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- DRÄXLMAIER 'We Create Character' Alumni Report - January 2024
- Growlers Push Past Swamp Rabbits in Series Finale
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Round Two against the Growlers
- Swamp Rabbits Salvage Point Against Growlers
- Brett Kemp Returns to Swamp Rabbits from AHL