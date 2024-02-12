Steelheads Sign Goaltender Jake Kielly

February 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced yesterday that the club has signed goaltender Jake Kielly to an ECHL contract.

Kielly, 27, is in his fifth professional season and comes to the Steelheads from the EIHL where he was playing this season with Glasgow Clan. Last year he led the Del2 (Germany) with a 1.97 goals against average and .926 save percentage posting a (22-1-0) record with EC Kassel Huskies.

The Eden Prairie, MN native signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the NHL's Vancouver Canucks on Apr. 1, 2019 after a standout collegiate career at Clarkson University. In three seasons at Clarkson from 2016-19 the 6-foot-2, 200lb netminder compiled a record of (64-37-13) appearing in 114 career games with a 2.08 goals against average and .923 save percentage. During the 2016-17 campaign he was named to the ECAC All-Rookie Team and the following season was named to the ECAC's Third All-Star Team. In his final season of college hockey in 2018-19 he helped lead the Golden Knights to an ECAC Championship while being named to the ECAC's Second All-Star Team.

After signing his NHL contract with Vancouver, he began his professional career in 2019-20 appearing in two games with the AHL's Utica Comets posting a 1.84 goals against average and .923 save percentage with a (1-0-0) record while playing in 24 games for the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.

In nine career AHL games he has posted a (5-2-0) record with a 3.26 goals against average and .885 save percentage while having appeared in 30 career ECHL games with parts of two seasons of professional experience in Europe.

The Steelheads are on the road in Rapid City this week for three games beginning Wednesday morning for a 10:35 a.m. face-off.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.