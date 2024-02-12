All Abilities Productions to Host Adirondack Thunder Brunch March 10

February 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - Andy O'Rourke, founder and President of All Abilities Productions of Upstate New York announces their 1st Annual Adirondack Thunder Brunch to celebrate the ECHL Hockey team and their awesome fans at two locations inside Aviation Mall in Queensbury NY on Sunday March 10, 2024 from 11am-3pm.

Andy O'Rourke remarked, We wanted to start the new year with something new and exciting. We were brainstorming and decided that one of the most fun and dynamic events is attending the Adirondack Thunder Hockey games. I've been going to the games for a while and after Billy Floyd, their Master of Ceremonies and hype guy volunteered and joined our AAP Board of Directors, it seemed like an awesome idea. The Thunder have been here since 2015 and are a bright spot in our gateway to the Adirondacks. We wanted to give thunderous applause to them and their awesome fans by having a cool event at Aviation Mall, an epicenter of community support.

O'Rourke and his small yet mighty team of dedicated volunteers spent hours discussing the logistics internally and with personnel at the Adirondack Thunder and Aviation Mall. "Everyone is excited to lock in and deliver some trivia and other fun activities for participants to win prizes and celebrate being an Adirondack Thunder fan.

Check out our social media for event updates We changed the date, so everyone could participate including the team!

Tickets for the AAP 1st Annual Adirondack Thunder Brunch are on sale now. Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be located at the Aviation Mall Food Court and entertainment will be conducted at the All Abilities Productions rehearsal space at Aviation Mall near Peter Harris and Regal Cinemas. All tickets are general admission and are twenty-four ($24) dollars each.

Tickets are on sale at onthestage.com. This is an all ages event. https://onthestage.tickets/show/all-abilities-production-upstate-new-york/657ca89620b5610e3d2266fa/tickets.

All Abilities Productions of Upstate New York is a 501 c 3 non profit organization. Monetary support is appreciated via Glens Falls National Bank, Venmo, CLYNK at Hannaford, GoFundMe and other fundraising activities. Facebook, Instagram, PayPal Come volunteer with us.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.