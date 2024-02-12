ECHL Transactions - February 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 12, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Jack Jeffers, F

Orlando:

Jake Stevens, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Yushiroh Hirano, F assigned by Utica

Allen:

Add Marco Costantini, G activated from reserve

Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from reserve

Delete Chase Perry, G placed on reserve

Delete Hank Crone, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)

Atlanta:

Delete Carson Gicewicz, F recalled by Milwaukee

Greenville:

Delete Ethan Cap, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Idaho:

Add Cooper Jones, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Cooper Jones, D traded to Rapid City

Iowa:

Add Drew DeRidder, G activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Matt Suyderhoud, G released as EBUG

Orlando:

Add Kurt Gosselin, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Add Anton Malmstrom, D activated from reserve

Add Aaron Luchuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Tanner Dickinson, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Noah Carroll, D assigned by Henderson

Delete Adam Eby, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Raivis Ansons, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Cedric Desruisseaux, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Wichita:

Add Beck Warm, G assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Add Bradley Marek, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Add Lleyton Moore, D assigned by Tucson

Delete Roman Kinal, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Peter Bates, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Ky Nixon, G released as EBUG

