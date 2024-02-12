ECHL Transactions - February 12
February 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 12, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Jack Jeffers, F
Orlando:
Jake Stevens, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Yushiroh Hirano, F assigned by Utica
Allen:
Add Marco Costantini, G activated from reserve
Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from reserve
Delete Chase Perry, G placed on reserve
Delete Hank Crone, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)
Atlanta:
Delete Carson Gicewicz, F recalled by Milwaukee
Greenville:
Delete Ethan Cap, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Idaho:
Add Cooper Jones, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Cooper Jones, D traded to Rapid City
Iowa:
Add Drew DeRidder, G activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Jones, G placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Matt Suyderhoud, G released as EBUG
Orlando:
Add Kurt Gosselin, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Add Anton Malmstrom, D activated from reserve
Add Aaron Luchuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Tanner Dickinson, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Noah Carroll, D assigned by Henderson
Delete Adam Eby, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Raivis Ansons, F recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Cedric Desruisseaux, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Wichita:
Add Beck Warm, G assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Add Bradley Marek, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Add Lleyton Moore, D assigned by Tucson
Delete Roman Kinal, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Peter Bates, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Ky Nixon, G released as EBUG
