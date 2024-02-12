Americans Weekly

Allen Americans forwards Mikael Robidoux and Bennett MacArthur

Allen Americans forwards Mikael Robidoux and Bennett MacArthur (Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play three games this week starting on Wednesday night at home against the Tulsa Oilers. The Americans are tied with Utah with 43 points in the division, however Utah has one more regulation win. The Grizzlies have one game in hand on the Americans.

Last Week's Record: 2-1-0

Overall record: 20-24-2-1

Last Week's Results:

Wednesday, February 7th

Tulsa 3 at Allen 4, Final SO

Friday, February 9,

Tulsa 3 at Allen 6, Final

Saturday, February 10th,

Tulsa 6 at Allen 1, Final

-- This Week --

Wednesday, February 14, vs. Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, February 16, @ Tulsa Oilers

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: BOK Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, February 17, vs. Tulsa Oilers

Time: 4:10 PM CST

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (22) Colby McAuley

Assists - (33) Hank Crone

Points - (48) Hank Crone

Power Play Goals - (11) Colby McAuley

Power Play Assists - (18) Hank Crone

Shorthanded Goals - (2) Gavin Gould

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and four others

Game Winning Goals - (3) Blake Murray

First Goal - (4) Grant Hebert

Insurance Goals - (4) Easton Brodzinski

Penalty Minutes - (130) Mikael Robidoux

Plus/Minus - (+13) Blake Murray

Shots on Goal - (130) Colby McAuley

Save Percentage - (0.926) Leevi Merilainen

Goals against average (2.97) Leevi Merilainen

Goalie Wins - (9) Leevi Merilainen

Americans Notables:

The Americans won their first series in two weeks.

Allen is 5-3-1 against Tulsa this season.

*Hank Crone is 11th in the league in scoring with 48 points.

Colby McAuley leads the ECHL with 11 power play goals.

Hank Crone is tied for third overall with 22 power play points.

Colby McAuley had his seven-game point streak snapped on Saturday.

Kris Myllari is sixth overall in Defenseman Points with 36.

Allen is 4-0-0 when leading after the first period.

Allen is 3-7 in two-goal games.

The Americans are averaging 3.45 goals per game which is seventh overall in the ECHL.

* Injured

Images from this story

