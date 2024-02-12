Americans Weekly
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play three games this week starting on Wednesday night at home against the Tulsa Oilers. The Americans are tied with Utah with 43 points in the division, however Utah has one more regulation win. The Grizzlies have one game in hand on the Americans.
Last Week's Record: 2-1-0
Overall record: 20-24-2-1
Last Week's Results:
Wednesday, February 7th
Tulsa 3 at Allen 4, Final SO
Friday, February 9,
Tulsa 3 at Allen 6, Final
Saturday, February 10th,
Tulsa 6 at Allen 1, Final
-- This Week --
Wednesday, February 14, vs. Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, February 16, @ Tulsa Oilers
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: BOK Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, February 17, vs. Tulsa Oilers
Time: 4:10 PM CST
Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (22) Colby McAuley
Assists - (33) Hank Crone
Points - (48) Hank Crone
Power Play Goals - (11) Colby McAuley
Power Play Assists - (18) Hank Crone
Shorthanded Goals - (2) Gavin Gould
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and four others
Game Winning Goals - (3) Blake Murray
First Goal - (4) Grant Hebert
Insurance Goals - (4) Easton Brodzinski
Penalty Minutes - (130) Mikael Robidoux
Plus/Minus - (+13) Blake Murray
Shots on Goal - (130) Colby McAuley
Save Percentage - (0.926) Leevi Merilainen
Goals against average (2.97) Leevi Merilainen
Goalie Wins - (9) Leevi Merilainen
Americans Notables:
The Americans won their first series in two weeks.
Allen is 5-3-1 against Tulsa this season.
*Hank Crone is 11th in the league in scoring with 48 points.
Colby McAuley leads the ECHL with 11 power play goals.
Hank Crone is tied for third overall with 22 power play points.
Colby McAuley had his seven-game point streak snapped on Saturday.
Kris Myllari is sixth overall in Defenseman Points with 36.
Allen is 4-0-0 when leading after the first period.
Allen is 3-7 in two-goal games.
The Americans are averaging 3.45 goals per game which is seventh overall in the ECHL.
* Injured
