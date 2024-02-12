Cooper Jones Acquired from Idaho

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Jones from Idaho for cash considerations.

Jones was a three-year blueliner for the QMJHL's Halifax Mooseheads before embarking on his professional journey. He made his ECHL debut with the Adirondack Thunder during the 2018-19 season.

After spending a full year in the SPHL, Jones rejoined the ECHL ranks in 2021-22 where he dressed for 36 games in the league, 31 of them with the Steelheads.

Last season was Jones's most productive since becoming a pro. He scored 18 points (2g, 16a) with Neuilly-sur-Marne in the France2 league.

Jones has played 18 games this season with Idaho, logging two assists, and has suited up for 14 games with the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers where he's posted two goals and seven assists.

Rapid City squares off with Idaho on Wednesday morning at 10:35 a.m. The Rush will close their home stand with games on Friday and Saturday against the Steelheads as well.

