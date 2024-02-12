All-American Military Weekend this Saturday and Sunday Versus Cincinnati

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets return home after a four-game road trip this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 5:00 p.m. versus Cincinnati at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The team is currently in fourth place in the Central Division with a mark of 24-20-1-3 for 52 points with 24 games remaining in the regular season.

Last week's results

Wed. 2/7 at Kansas City FW 2 - KC 3 L

Thur. 2/8 at Wichita FW 4 - WIC 3 OTW

Sat. 2/9 at Wichita FW 2 - WIC 3 L

About last week -

The Komets visited Kanas City on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. In the first period, Carl Berglund scored at 8:04, followed by a Jack Dugan tally at 5:59 of the second period to give the Komets a two-goal lead. The first-place Mavericks took control with three unanswered goals to make it 3-2 going into the final period. In the third, the Komets peppered the net with 20 shots but could not solve goaltender Jake LaFontaine as the game ended with the Mavericks claiming victory. Tyler Parks was given the loss, making 31 saves.

On Thursday, the Komets traveled to Wichita to battle the Thunder. After giving up a goal on the first shot of the game, the Komets tied the game when rookie Ethan de Jong scored a power-play goal at 11:03 of the first period. The Thunder struck two more times in the first period to put the Komets at a two-goal deficit after one period. In the second, Ethan Keppen connected with Noah Ganke and Jack Dugan for his 11th-season tally to take the Thunder lead down to one. In the third, with time winding down, Connor Corcoran scored the game-tying goal at 18:53 to send the game into overtime. Ture Linden ended the contest in the extra frame by scoring the game-winner at 3:13. The Komets outshot the Thunder 51 to 25, as Ryan Fanti took home the win.

On Saturday, the Komets fell to the Wichita 3-2. Captain Morgan Adams-Moisan returned to the Komet lineup after a 22-game absence. Adams-Moisan was called for boarding, resulting in a five-minute power-play for the Thunder at 16:12. With under two minutes left in the penalty kill, Wichita's Peter Bates scored to give the Thunder the 1-0 lead. In the second, Jack Gorniak scored to tie the game, but the Thunder added two more in the period to make it a 3-1 game at the end of the two periods. In the final frame, the Komets outshot the host team 21-5 but could only muster one goal against Wichita goaltender Trevor Gorsuch, who made 30 saves in the win. Tyler Parks took the loss, making 29 saves.

Komet streaks-

Points: 11 games, Dugan (5g, 11a),

Home Points: 7 games, Dugan (2g, 7a)

Home Assists: 4 games, Dugan (4a)

Road Points: 7 games, Jack Dugan (3g, 7a), 6 games, Carl Berglund (2g, 4a)

Wins (goaltender): Brochu 1

Komet leaders-

Points: 52, Dugan (13g, 39a)

Goals: 19, Linden

Assists: 39, Dugan

Power Play Goals: 6, Linden

Short-Handed Goals: 2, Gorniak

Game Winning Goals: 5, D'Aoust

Shots: 170, D'Aoust

PIM: 115, Dugan

Plus/Minus: +21, Bernard

Home Points: 21, Dugan (4g, 17a)

Home Goals: 9, Linden

Home Assists: 17, Dugan

Road Points: 30, Dugan (8g, 22a)

Road Goals: 10, Linden

Road Assists: 22, Dugan

Goaltenders

Appearances: 29, Parks

Wins: 15, Parks

Saves: 822, Parks

Goals against Avg: 2.56, Fanti

Save percentage: .912, Fanti

Shutouts: 1, Parks, Brochu, Fanti

For the week -

Goaltenders

GAA MIN SA GA SV W L T OTL SOL SV% SO

Ryan Fanti 2.86 63 25 3 22 1 0 0 0 0 0.880 0

Tyler Parks 3.13 115 66 6 60 0 2 0 0 0 0.909 0

Special K's - The Komets scored three power-play goals on 13 opportunities while killing nine of 14 power-plays by the opposition.

Next week - The Komets will be at Kalamazoo on Friday before hosting Cincinnati on Saturday and Sunday.

Icing the puck - On Thursday, the Komets were credited with 51 shots on net. That's the second time the team eclipsed 50 shots this season: last week, 63 of the Komet's 114 shots on net were in the third period. The team has 24 games remaining in the regular season, all against Central Division opponents. The Komets are 8-5-0-1 against teams outside the Central Division. The Komets are 5-1-0 on the road on Fridays. The team is 22-5-1 when scoring three or more goals. Jack Dugan's 11-game point streak is the longest of the season. Dugan ranks fourth in the league in scoring (13g, 29a, 52pt). The team is 7-3-4 in one-goal games this season.

Upcoming Promotions

Saturday, February 17, 2024

ALL-AMERICAN WEEKEND vs Cincinnati Cyclones, presented by All-American Stores. All active-duty military and veterans can take advantage of a buy one ticket get one free offer at the Coliseum ticket office.

Sunday, February 18, 2024

ALL-AMERICAN WEEKEND vs Cincinnati Cyclones, presented by All-American Stores. All active-duty military and veterans can take advantage of a buy one ticket get one free offer at the Coliseum ticket office. Season Ticket Exchange Night presented by OmniSource: Season Ticket Holders can redeem unused season tickets for additional tickets to this game. Tickets can be selected from any available seating level except Club Level.

Meijer Family Night: Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and get four Upper Arena Tickets for just $54. Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game.

