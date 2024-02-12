Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - February 12
February 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Oilers continue five-game series with Allen after winning most-recent battle, end week with first battle against Wichita since Jan. 19
OVERALL RECORD: 22-19-4-1 (49 points, Third in Mountain Division)
LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-1
FAST FACTS
-Jarod Hilderman has seven points in his last three games (1G, 6A)
. Blake McLaughlin has four points in his last two games (2G, 2A)
. Eddie Matsushima is on a four-game point streak (5A)
. Alec Butcher recorded his first three-point game (2G, 1A) as an Oiler on Feb. 10
. Duggie Lagrone has seven points (1G, 6A) in five games
. Tyler Poulsen is on a two-game point streak (1G, 1A)
. Bair Gendunov is on a five-game point streak (3G, 2A)
. Kyle Crnkovic has seven points (3G, 4A) in his last seven games
. Kishaun Gervais is on a two-game point streak (1G, 1A)
. Troy Kobryn stopped 37 of 38 shots in his ECHL debut in Feb. 10 win
. Mike McKee played in his 400th professional game on Feb. 9
TEAM TRENDS
. Tulsa is undefeated in regulation when leading through two periods (15-0-2-1)
. The Oilers scored a season-high four power-play goals on Feb. 10
. Tulsa 15-2-3-0 when scoring four or more goals
. Tulsa has power-play goals in three games straight
. Four of five games against the Wichita Thunder have been one-goal contests this season
. The Oilers are 12-2-2-0 when leading after one period
. Tulsa is 6-2-0-0 in three-goal games at home
. At least one team has scored five goals or more in all-but-one game in the Americans and Oilers series this season
. Tulsa is 21-9-3-1 when scoring three or more goals
. The Oilers have outshot their opponent in 34 of 46 games
. The Oilers average 37.15 shots per game, ranking second in the league
. The Oilers are 9-0-1-0 when leading after one period at home
. Tulsa is 10-4-3-0 when outshooting its opponent at home
. Tulsa has scored five or more goals in seven home games
THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)
Friday, Feb.16 vs Allen- BOK Center- 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Feb.17 at Allen- Credit Union of Texas Event Center- 4:10 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 18 at Wichita- INTRUST Bank Arena - 4:05 p.m.
STATISTICAL LEADERS (Active)
POINTS: 37 - Kyle Crnkovic
GOALS: 16- Eddie Matsushima, Alec Butcher
ASSISTS: 26 - Kyle Crnkovic
PLUS/MINUS: +15 - Eddie Matsushima
PIMS: 46 - Mike McKee
PP GOALS: 4 - Alec Butcher
SH GOALS: 1 - Michael Farren, Eddie Matsushima, Blake McLaughlin
GW GOALS: 5 - Eddie Matsushima
SHOTS: 131 - Michael Farren
WINS: 11 - Julian Junca
GAA: 1.00 - Troy Kobryn
SAVE %: .974- Troy Kobryn
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 26/146 (17.8%) (28th)
Last Week -6/13 (46.2%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall - 115/146 (78.8%) (15th)
Last Week - 9/11 (81.8%)
