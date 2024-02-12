Wichita Announces Several Transactions

February 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced several transactions this afternoon.

Defenseman Lleyton Moore has been signed to a two-year AHL contract by Tucson and loaned to the Thunder.

Forward Bradley Marek and goaltender Beck Warm have been loaned to the Thunder.

Defenseman Roman Kinal has been recalled to the Barracuda.

Forward Peter Bates has been placed on team suspension. Bates is heading to Europe to pursue another opportunity.

Moore, 21, returns to Wichita after being loaned to Tucson on December 6. A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the 5-8, 179-pound blueliner registered 17 points (3g, 14a) in 22 games before his call-up. In 12 games with the Roadrunners, he has recorded four points (2g, 2a).

Prior to turning pro, he played in the Ontario Hockey League for Niagara, Oshawa and Kitchener. Last season, he was named team captain and compiled 24 points (4g, 20a) in 27 games for Oshawa before being dealt to the Kitchener Rangers last December.

Overall, Moore racked up 143 points (21g, 122a) in 226 games in the OHL. While with Oshawa, he played for former Thunder Head Coach Derek Laxdal.

Marek, 23, began the season with the Thunder. The Ferris State product had 11 points (4g, 7a) in 10 games with Wichita before being called up on November 9. In 26 games with the Barracuda, Marek has registered six points (5g, 1a) in 26 games so far this year.

He signed an AHL deal with the Barracuda this past offseason. A native of Big Rapids, Michigan, the 6-foot-3, 212-pound forward finished with 36 points (17g, 19a) in 72 career games for Ferris State. Last season, Marek was tied for first on the Bulldogs with three power play goals and third in points (17). As a freshman, he was named CCHA Rookie of the Year after tallying 19 points (10g, 9a).

Warm, 24, was loaned to the Barracuda on Friday prior to the team's game against Bakersfield. He is 6-11-1 in 18 games with a 4.34 goals-against average and .872 save percentage. Last year, Warm won 28 games for the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Kinal, 25, heads back to San Jose for the first time since October. He played in the team's season-opening contest against Rockford. A native of Waterford, Michigan, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman has tallied 18 points (7g, 11a) in 45 games so far with the Thunder.

Wichita heads to Texas on Valentine's Day this Wednesday to face Allen. The Thunder will return home on Friday to start a home-and-home series with Kansas City.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.