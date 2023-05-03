WooSox Win Fifth Straight, Beat Buffalo 9-8

WORCESTER, M.A. - In a game that featured runs in seven of nine innings, the Worcester Red Sox (13-14) outslugged the Buffalo Bisons (11-16) 9-8 for their fifth straight victory on Tuesday night at Polar Park.

It was a 7-7 game entering the bottom of the sixth, an inning that began with a walk from the International League's base on balls leader, Niko Goodrum. After Goodrum stole second, Bobby Dalbec singled to move Goodrum to third, then stole second himself to put two in scoring position. Wilyer Abreu delivered a go-ahead sac-fly to deep center, plating one. Jorge Alfaro was next, and he banged the first pitch he saw off the Worcester Wall in right to make it a 9-7 lead for the WooSox.

Buffalo grabbed one back in the eighth on a Tanner Morris single, but A.J. Politi got the final four outs, a save that gave Worcester its longest win streak of the season.

The WooSox' first batter, David Hamilton, set the tone for an early barrage of runs on the night. Working against Buffalo starter Mitch White, Hamilton hooked a solo home run over the wall in right to put Worcester up 1-0.

The 25-year-old would finish the night a triple shy of the cycle, going 4-for-5 with two singles, a double and home run with two RBI.

After Buffalo's Cam Eden tied the game with a second-inning RBI single to right, Greg Allen led off the home half with a hit-by-pitch. It marked the fourth straight game in which Allen had been hit and his eighth HBP of the year; he'd be hit again later, tying him for the International League lead with nine.

Hamilton drove him home with a double down the right field line, then moved to third on the throw to the plate. After Goodrum walked, his first of two on the night, he forced a rundown that allowed Hamilton to score to make it 3-1.

The Bisons re-tied the game with runs in the third and fourth innings, respectively. In the third, Spencer Horwitz delivered an RBI single to center, followed by a Davis Schneider solo shot in the fourth.

Allen walked to begin the bottom of the fourth for Worcester, then proceeded to steal second and third. Ryan Fitzgerald tied the team lead for RBI with his next swing, smashing a single to right to plate his 14th run of the season. After a popout, a Hamilton single put two on for Goodrum, who laced a single up the middle to make it 5-3 WooSox.

In the fifth, Buffalo's Jordan Luplow crushed a go-ahead grand slam to left-center, giving the road team its first lead. That was the final batter of the night for Murphy, who finished with the following line: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 4 BB, 3 K.

But once again, the Worcester offense picked up its pitching staff. After scoring nearly five runs per game last week, they exceeded that mark in the fifth, a frame that began with back-to-back one out walks. Fitzgerald came up next and took over the team lead for RBI in style, crushing a game-tying two-run triple to center.

Abreu and Alfaro gave the WooSox the lead, and Taylor Broadway, Oddanier Mosqueda and Politi tossed scoreless relief outings to finish off the win.

Worcester also stole a season-high six bases, led by multi-stolen base days from Alfaro and Allen.

The WooSox continue the homestand on Wednesday night at 6:45 p.m. against the Buffalo Bisons, affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. On the mound, Matt Dermody (1-0, 5.29) faces Yosver Zulueta (0-2, 7.20). Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage is live at 6:25 p.m. on 100.1 FM The Pike, 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

