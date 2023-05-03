May 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers

IOWA CUBS (16-8) @ COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (12-14)

Wednesday - 5:35 PM CT - Huntington Park - Columbus, OH

RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 32.40) vs. LHP Adam Scott (0-1, 5.40)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Columbus Clippers will kick off a six-game series tonight at Huntington Park. Kyle Hendricks is expected to make his second rehab start with the I-Cubs. The 2016 World Series Champion was limited to 16 starts for Chicago in 2022 due to a right shoulder strain that put him on the shelf from July 6 through the season's end. He was ultimately diagnosed with with a capsular tear in his right shoulder. Deciding to forgo surgery and choosing the rest and recovery route, the Cubs great is ready to see live action for just the second time in nearly ten months. Hendricks' return to Iowa comes almost a decade after his last appearance in an I-Cubs jersey that came on July 6, 2014. Last Thursday, he made his first rehab start going 1.2 innings. He allowed six runs on six hits while striking out three and walking one. Columbus will send lefty Adam Scott to the mound, looking for his first win of the season. Through five starts, Scott is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA. He has allowed 13 runs (nine earned) on 12 hits, seven hit batters and 16 walks while striking out 17 over his 15.0 innings pitched. The southpaw faced Iowa in his first start this year, allowing six runs on three hits including one home run. He hit five batters while walking two and striking out one.

M&M: Every team needs a dynamic duo. For the I-Cubs this year, it's Christopher Morel and Matt Mervis. The two sluggers have helped lead Iowa's offense to their wild success. They currently rank first and second in the International League with their 28 and 27 RBI, respectively. The two are also second in the IL in runs scored with 27. Morel sits in first in a couple of other categories as well: HR (11), SLG (.835), OPS (1.298), extra-base hits (20) and total bases (76). For Iowa, the two are in first in second in hits, doubles, homers, runs batted in and walks.

DOUBLE DIGITS: Sunday afternoon's 13-run game for the I-Cubs marked their 10th game this season that they've scored 10 or more runs. In their last four games alone, they had three games with double digit runs: 18, 18 and 13, respectively. 18 runs is the season high for 2023. Last season, the most the I-Cubs ever scored was 13. They reached 10 or more runs just eight times in 150 games last year. The 2023 I-Cubs reached that mark by April 27 in just 22 games. The most 10+ run games Iowa has had in a single season in the last 25 years came in 2004 where they had 22. The 2023 I-Cubs are currently on pace for 62.5 games with 10 or more runs.

APRIL SHOWERS: It was a historic April for the I-Cubs as they finished with a 15-8 record. The last time April was a winning month for Iowa came in 2019 where they went 14-10. The I-Cubs offense headlined their successful April. The team slashed .292/.398/.523 with 188 runs, 226 hits, 49 doubles, six triples, 39 homers and 181 RBI. Iowa's 188 runs led all of Triple-A in the month of April. The next closest team had 186 but played in three more games than the I-Cubs. Iowa's pitching staff helped them to their 15 wins this month as well. In 196.0 IP, they allowed 117 earned runs for a 5.37 ERA while striking out 218 and walking 116. Iowa's bullpen was 7-for-10 in save opportunities and had an 9-3 overall record. Starting pitchers went 6-5. The I-Cubs 15-win April puts them in second place in the International League, just a half game back from the lead. They're set to play 26 games in the month of May. 18 on the road and eight at Principal Park.

DUFFEY'S ON TOP: An unlikely pitcher leads Iowa's pitching staff and the International League in wins. It's usually a starter who earns that leading position, but instead for Iowa, it's a bullpen pitcher in Tyler Duffey. The righty has gone 4-0 this season, making nine appearances. In each of his wins, Duffey has spun 2.0 innings or less. Duffey has tossed 11.1 innings where he's allowed just five runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts and eight walks. Opponents have hit just .108 against him.

AGAINST COLUMBUS: Iowa and Columbus are set to face off for their second series of the season. In three games from March 31 to April 2, the I-Cubs swept the series where they outscored the Clippers 27-19. Tonight marks the first of a six-game series and the fourth of 18 games scheduled this year. Iowa trails the all-time series 14-19 but leads in 2023 3-0. The teams are 6-6 when playing in Columbus all-time. The I-Cubs enter the week on a three-game win streak versus the Clippers.

SHORT HOPS: Iowa's team ERA went from 5.63 to 5.37 after Sunday's shutout...Iowa's bullpen was nearly perfect for 4.1 innings on Sunday, allowing no hits, no runs and just two walks in the final frame... Yonathan Perlaza had home runs in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday for the first time in his Triple-A career, he is hitting .319 in his first season at this level...Iowa is 4-1 in the first game of a series this year.

