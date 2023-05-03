Former Jumbo Shrimp Edwards Debuts for Marlins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp infielder/outfielder Xavier Edwards made his MLB debut Tuesday for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park. Edwards is the 970th player to don both a Jacksonville uniform and play in the major leagues, including the 132nd former Jumbo Shrimp. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.

Edwards pinch-hit in the ninth inning and lined out to left in Miami's 6-0 loss to Atlanta.

A first-round pick by San Diego in 2018 out of North Broward Preparatory School, Edwards spent time with the Tri-City Dust Devils and Arizona League Padres1 in 2018. He played the 2019 season with both Low-A Fort Wayne and High-A Lake Elsinore before being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Tommy Pham and Jake Cronenworth.

Edwards spent the following two seasons in the Rays organization with Double-A Montgomery in 2021 and Triple-A Durham in 2022. He played in 93 games with the Bulls, slashing .236/.328/.350/.678.

The Marlins traded for Edwards along with RHP J.T. Chargois during the 2022 offseason in exchange for RHP Marcus Johnson and RHP Santiago Suarez. Currently rated by MLB Pipeline as the No.12 prospect in the Marlins system, Edwards was tied for first on the Jumbo Shrimp in stolen bases (7), fourth in batting average (.306) and second in on-base percentage (.427).

Edwards is the third Jumbo Shrimp alumnus this season to make his major league debut, following right-handers Jeff Lindgren (April 3, Marlins) and George Soriano (April 16, Marlins) and. Fifteen former Jumbo Shrimp debuted in the majors during the 2022 campaign.

