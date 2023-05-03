Rochester and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed

MOOSIC, PA - Wednesday's match up between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Rochester Red Wings at PNC Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and Red Wings will make the game up tomorrow with a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday at 5:05 PM.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won the first game of the series 3-1 last night. Kole Calhoun had two hits and two RBIs in his first contest with SWB.

The RailRiders will continue their two-week homestand with Rochester here until Sunday and Omaha the following week. To purchase single-game tickets or view the promotional schedule, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

11-17

