Robinson Ropes Double as Redbirds Walk off Jumbo Shrimp
May 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 6-5 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shimp on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
After a pair of walks and a sacrifice bunt, third baseman Errol Robinson came to the plate with the Redbirds trailing by a run in the bottom of the ninth. After battling with a two-strike count, the right-handed hitter drilled a walk-off double into the right-center field gap. Robinson finished the day 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a stolen base.
With the game tied at two in the bottom of the seventh, first baseman Luken Baker drilled a two-run shot for his International League lead-tying 11th home run of the season. Baker went 2-for-4 with the home run, a double, a walk and two RBI.
Michael McGreevy made his first career start at AutoZone Park and was perfect through his first three innings of work. After allowing his first baserunner in the top of the fourth, the right-handed pitcher went on to post a final line of 6.2 innings pitched, two runs on four hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Kyle Leahy (2-2, BS, 1), who allowed Jacksonville to take the lead in the top of the ninth on a two-out, two-run double from MLB Rehabber Joey Wendle, got the win.
The Redbirds (20-9) return to AutoZone Park on Thursday, May 4 to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 11:05 a.m. to continue a six-game homestand.
