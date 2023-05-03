Rich Gedman Joins Auburn Chamber for 61st Annual Meeting

More than 75 local business leaders enjoyed breakfast with Red Sox Hall of Famer and WooSox Hitting Coach Rich Gedman at the Auburn Chamber's 61st Annual Meeting last Wednesday, April 26, at the Auburn Elks Lodge.

The Worcester native discussed what it's like working in a new Triple-A ballpark just blocks from where he grew up, and the joy he gets from seeing prospects like Jarren Duran get called up from Polar Park and make an immediate impact with the big club.

"I'll tell you what's really incredible," Gedman said. "The last time [Duran] was with the WooSox, he struck out four times, and our manager, Chad Tracy, told him he was going to the big leagues. I think that gives you perspective of what the organization thinks of Jarren. We all have faith in him."

On April 17, Duran was called up from Worcester, and on May 1, Duran recorded his 8th multi-hit game of the season in 14 games played with the Boston Red Sox, extending his hitting streak to 6 games, batting .480 (12-for-25) with 7 XBH (5 2B, 2 HR) and 5 RBI over that time span.

Gedman also reflected on the amount of joy he gets from seeing so many of his former teammates come to Polar Park, such as Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd, who stopped by batting practice last week to surprise his former teammate and friend.

"I don't think that the pitchers on the WooSox roster understand how lucky they are," said Boyd, who played with Gedman on Boston's 1986 pennant-winning team. "I learned just as much from Geddy as a catcher than any pitching coach I ever had. I hope that young pitchers in Worcester are never afraid to pick his brain."

In addition to Oil Can Boyd, WooSox fans will also have the opportunity to meet two of Rich Gedman's Hall of Fame teammates, with whom he also played at Fenway Park in the 1980's. Former Red Sox outfielder Jim Rice will be greeting fans at Polar Park on "Throwback Thursday," July 27, and third baseman Wade Boggs will be in attendance on "Throwback Thursday," August 10.

Both Rice and Boggs are also in the Pawtucket Red Sox Hall of Fame, and their plaques hang at Polar Park for fans to see as they walk up the steps from Gate D to the ballpark's concourse.

At the conclusion of the breakfast, and after answering a handful of insightful questions from local business leaders, Rick posed for a photo with the Auburn Chamber's Board of Directors.

He also took the time to answer questions from Spectrum News, who was on hand to cover the event.

