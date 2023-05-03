Late Jacksonville Rally Evaporates in 6-5 Walk-Off Loss

MEMPHIS - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp scored three in the ninth Wednesday to take the lead, but Errol Robinson's two-run double won it 6-5 for the Memphis Redbirds in the bottom of the ninth at AutoZone Park.

After Luken Baker had cracked a two-run home run in the seventh to put Memphis (20-9) ahead 4-2, Jacksonville (13-14) found themselves down in the ninth. Jacob Amaya singled and Austin Allen walked with one out before the Redbirds brought Kyle Leahy (2-2) out of the bullpen. After a fly out, Jake Mangum, who notched three hits, laced an RBI single to bring the Jumbo Shrimp within one. Joey Wendle followed with a two-run double to give Jacksonville the first lead of the series.

The advantage, however, was short-lived. Dylan Bice (0-2) walked both Scott Hurst and Kramer Robertson to start the bottom of the ninth. A sacrifice bunt advanced both runners before Robinson's double won it for Memphis, allowing the Redbirds to become the second International League to 20 wins.

Memphis took their first lead in the second. Robertson and Chase Pinder knocked back-to-back doubles to make it 1-0.

In the fourth, Mangum doubled before moving to third on a Wendle base hit. Mangum scored on a double play ground ball to tie the score.

An inning later, though, the Redbirds regained the advantage. Robinson doubled and stole third. After a couple of walks, a double play brought in Robinson to make it 2-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp came back to tie again in the sixth. Allen singled to start the frame and advanced to second on a ground out. After a Mangum single, an error plated Allen to knot the score at two.

Jacksonville and Memphis battle again in Thursday's 12:05 p.m. ET first pitch. RHP Chi Chi González (2-2, 4.54 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds RHP Tommy Parsons (0-0, 3.27 ERA). Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. ET on http://milb.streamguys1.com/jacksonville.

