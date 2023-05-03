Smith Pitches Complete-Game Shutout in Doubleheader Split

May 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - Caleb Smith dazzled in a 7.0-inning complete-game shutout as Indianapolis routed Toledo in Game 2 on Wednesday afternoon at Fifth Third Field, 9-0. The Mud Hens' four-run third inning put them past the Indians in Game 1 as the two clubs split the doubleheader.

Smith (W, 1-2) cruised through the Mud Hens (18-10) lineup, allowing just three total baserunners while striking out five. He became the first Indians pitcher to toss a complete-game shutout since right-hander James Marvel on July 5, 2019 vs. Toledo. It was also Smith's second career complete-game shutout, following a 7.0-inning one-hitter on June 18, 2017 with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Buffalo.

The Indians (11-17) took an early one-run lead in the second inning off Garrett Hill (L, 1-1) and continued to back Smith. In the fifth inning, Canaan Smith-Njigba launched a homer for his first hit since being optioned by Pittsburgh last week. The offense later exploded for an additional seven runs in the top of the seventh with five hits and 11 batters coming to the plate. The frame was highlighted by a two-RBI single off the bat of Grant Koch to give Indy its 9-0 lead.

In the opener, a four-run third inning was all Toledo needed for the win. The Mud Hens took the lead on an Andre Lipcius two-RBI double off John O'Reilly (L, 0-2) with runners on the corners.

Indianapolis got on the board first in Game 1 with an RBI triple by Josh Palacios in the top of the first frame. Indy tacked onto its lead with an RBI sacrifice fly by Ryan Vilade to build a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning before Toledo's four-run frame.

Down two runs in the fourth, the Indians threatened a comeback when Aaron Shackelford ripped an RBI triple off the right-field wall to cut the deficit in half.

Mud Hens starter Reese Olson (W, 1-2) tossed 5.0 innings and allowed all three of Indy's runs. Matt Wisler (S, 1) came in relief of Olson and held the Indians scoreless in their final two at-bats to earn the save.

Indianapolis and Toledo will continue their six-game set on Thursday night at 6:35 PM ET at Fifth Third Field. RHP Quinn Priester (1-3, 7.78) will toe the rubber for the Indians against Mud Hens LHP Zach Logue (1-1, 3.00).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.