Louisville Bats to Foster Community Strength on "502 Connect Night"

May 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats today announced it has added community engagement components to its home game on Friday, May 12th at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Bats will debut its new "502 Connect" uniforms on May 12th as the organization honors efforts of the city's first responders and their respective organizations with special pre-game ceremonies and in-game promotions.

The "502 Connect" theme is designed to "connect" our community by bringing us together to be the best Louisville that we can be. Providing a public event designed to continue the healing process from the tragedies that occurred on April 10th is what "502 Connect" is all about. The Louisville Bats will play in these special jerseys several times during the 2023 season.

The Friday night game will kick off with representatives from Louisville's first response agencies participating in a special ceremonial first pitch, joint color guard, and a National Anthem performance by a joint choral group.

Representatives from LMPD, EMS, the Louisville Fire Department, Metro Safe and the Red Cross will be in attendance at the game with informational tables set up around the Main Concourse. All first responders will be recognized during the game as part of the Louisville Bats Hometown Heroes celebration. In addition, the Red Cross will be taking sign-ups for its next blood drive on June 7th at Louisville Slugger Field.

To promote a connected Louisville Metro, a portion of all ticket proceeds, purchased through a specific ticket link , for the game will be donated to the Community Foundation of Louisville's Old National Bank Survivors Fund. Additionally, a special limited edition "502 Connect" t-shirt, courtesy of MPC Promotions, will be available for purchase on the Main Concourse. 100% of the sales proceeds of this exclusive t-shirt will also be donated to the Community Foundation of Louisville's Old National Bank Survivors Fund. Fans who wish to donate to the fund will be able to do so where the t-shirts are to be sold.

The Bats will play the Columbus Clippers, Triple-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Gates Open at 6pm. First Pitch will be 7:15.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.