Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed

May 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Today's Rochester Red Wings game vs. the Scranton-W/B RailRiders at PNC Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up tomorrow, Thursday, May 4, as part of a doubleheader with game one beginning at 5:05 p.m.

RHP WILY PERALTA (0-1, 4.80) will start game one for Rochester and RHP TOMMY ROMERO (0-2, 7.98) will follow in the back half of the twin bill.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.