Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed
May 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Today's Rochester Red Wings game vs. the Scranton-W/B RailRiders at PNC Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up tomorrow, Thursday, May 4, as part of a doubleheader with game one beginning at 5:05 p.m.
RHP WILY PERALTA (0-1, 4.80) will start game one for Rochester and RHP TOMMY ROMERO (0-2, 7.98) will follow in the back half of the twin bill.
Check out the Rochester Red Wings Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 3, 2023
- Rom Strikes Out 11 In Tides Fifth Straight Win - Norfolk Tides
- WooSox-Bisons Postponed Tonight - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons and Worcester Rained out on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed - Rochester Red Wings
- Rochester and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Smith Pitches Complete-Game Shutout in Doubleheader Split - Indianapolis Indians
- Robinson Ropes Double as Redbirds Walk off Jumbo Shrimp - Memphis Redbirds
- Late Jacksonville Rally Evaporates in 6-5 Walk-Off Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mud Hens Take Game One, Drop Game Two - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Blast Three Homers En Route to 7-4 Win over Omaha - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - May 3, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 3 at Scranton-W/B - Rochester Red Wings
- May 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Louisville Bats to Foster Community Strength on "502 Connect Night" - Louisville Bats
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Edwards Debuts for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rain Postpones Mets and IronPigs Wednesday, Doubleheader to be Played Saturday at 1:05 p.m. - Syracuse Mets
- Doubleheader Information: Indianapolis Indians (10-16) at Toledo Mud Hens (17-9) - Indianapolis Indians
- Rich Gedman Joins Auburn Chamber for 61st Annual Meeting - Worcester Red Sox
- Star WooSox Shortstop David Hamilton Chats with Fourth Graders at Webster's Park Ave Elementary School - Worcester Red Sox
- WooSox Win Fifth Straight, Beat Buffalo 9-8 - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.