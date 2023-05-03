Star WooSox Shortstop David Hamilton Chats with Fourth Graders at Webster's Park Ave Elementary School

On Friday, April 14, star shortstop of the Worcester Red Sox, David Hamilton, joined a Zoom call and answered questions from fourth grade students at Park Ave Elementary School in Webster. The University of Texas product was asked about his pre-game routine, his favorite foods, and how he was able to take his talents to the Triple-A level.

"I had a blast with these students from Webster," Hamilton said. "I've loved my time here in Worcester at Polar Park, and it's always a pleasure to get to help the team give back in surrounding communities whenever I can."

"The WooSox absolutely rock," said Park Ave Elementary teacher Matthew Aronian. "We want to personally thank David Hamilton for taking the time on a game day to speak with our students and inspire them. We hope that David continues to stay hot at the plate! We'll be cheering him on from here in Webster."

As of April 26, the 25-year-old former Texas Longhorn leads the WooSox in home runs (4), hits (22), batting average (.319), and stolen bases (11), among other categories.

