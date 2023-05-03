Bats Blast Three Homers En Route to 7-4 Win over Omaha

PAPILLION, NE - Ben Lively dominates with run support from three home runs as the Louisville Bats (11-17) power past the Omaha Storm Chasers (10-17) by a score of 7-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Siani got the Bats on the board in a hurry, leading off the game by sending a full-count pitch over the right field wall for his third home run of the season.

The Storm Chasers responded with a run on three hits in the home half of the first, but Louisville would quickly regain the lead. Will Benson led off the top of the second with a walk and TJ Hopkins followed with a base hit which set the stage for Jason Vosler to clear the bases with a three-run home run, his first with the Bats to give them a 4-1 lead.

The Bats extended their lead with two outs in the third on the strength of a TJ Hopkins solo home run, making the score 5-1. The blast was the fourth of the season for Hopkins and the third of the game for Louisville.

Bats right hander Ben Lively (4-0, 2.33) delivered his strongest start of the season. Earning the win and going six innings, giving up just one earned run on six hits. This matched his longest start of the season and marks his second quality start in as many chances.

Louisville grew their lead to 7-1 in the top of the sixth after a pair of base hits from Vosler and Chuckie Robinson brought home Hopkins and Benson, who both reached on walks to open the inning.

The Storm Chasers threatened in the bottom of the ninth, plating three runs on four hits while managing to get the tying run to the on deck circle before Bats reliever Joel Kuhnel (0-0, 6.75) put an end to the late Omaha rally with a strikeout to secure the 7-4 victory for Louisville.

The teams will continue their series with game three of six scheduled for tomorrow night, with first pitch set for 7:35 pm E.T. at Werner Park. Righty Kevin Herget (0-1, 5.40) is scheduled to take the ball for the Bats while lefty Drew Parrish (1-0, 1.71) is set to go for the Storm Chasers.

