Rain Postpones Mets and IronPigs Wednesday, Doubleheader to be Played Saturday at 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse, NY - This afternoon's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been postponed because of continued rain in the forecast. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, May 6th beginning at 1:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at noon on Saturday. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games.

Fans with tickets for Wednesday's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Wednesday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or by calling 315-474-7833.

Saturday is Military Appreciation Day at NBT Bank Stadium with a Stars and Stripes jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans through the gates, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union.

Syracuse and Lehigh Valley continue their six-game series on Thursday night with the second game of the series at 6:35 p.m. Go to SyracuseMets.com for Syracuse's full updated schedule, promotions, and ticket information.

