WooSox Win 8-4 Over Tides in Extras, Extend Winning Streak to Seven Games

August 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, VA -- Jamie Westbrook delivered the go-ahead hit while Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell belted tenth-inning homers as the Worcester Red Sox (27-21)/(62-61) extended their winning streak to seven games, beating the Norfolk Tides (20-29)/(56-68) on Friday night at Harbor Park Stadium. With their 8-4 extra-inning win, the WooSox have clinched the series victory over the Tides and are now above .500 for the first time since March--when they began the season 2-1.

With one out in the first inning, Chase Meidroth turned on a 95-mph fastball and drilled it into the WooSox' bullpen in left-center field for his seventh home run of the year. The solo shot gave Worcester an early 1-0 lead and began a big night for Meidroth, who collected four hits on Friday--the fourth time the 23-year-old has had at least four knocks in a game this year.

Fresh off signing a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox on August 17, Rich Hill made his first start with the WooSox and was excellent over two scoreless innings. The 44-year-old southpaw fired 28 pitches (15 strikes) in the outing, picking up two strikeouts while not allowing a hit.

Brad Keller relieved Hill on the mound to begin the third and added two scoreless innings of his own. The right-hander also had some help from his defense as Roman Anthony made a phenomenal play in foul territory to end the fourth inning, reaching over the short wall down the left field line to retire TT Bowens.

As the game moved to the bottom of the fifth inning, Worcester still led 1-0 as Zach Penrod entered in relief of Keller. After retiring the first batter he faced, the lefty walked the next two before striking out Jud Fabian on three pitches. With two outs, Coby Mayo smoked a go-ahead triple to give the Tides a 2-1 lead--ending the WooSox bullpen's scoreless streak at 12.1 innings. But it didn't take long for Worcester's offense to respond.

In the top of the sixth inning, Meidroth lined his third hit of the game into center, bringing up Kristian Campbell who entered the night with six RBIs in his first two games with Worcester. Campbell added to that total in a big way.

The WooSox centerfielder belted his first career Triple-A homer--a 422-foot shot to dead center that left the bat at 105 mph. It was Campbell's 17th home run across three levels this year and gave him his third multi-hit game with the WooSox. During his breakout season, the 2023 fourth rounder has hit .341/.445/.570 in 98 games with High-A Salem, Double-A Portland, and Worcester entering Friday night.

Two innings later, Meidroth added insurance with a one-out RBI triple to right that scored Anthony from first. It was the second triple in as many games for the infielder--who came into Norfolk without a three-bagger this season.

Chase Shugart was next out of the 'pen for the WooSox and hurled two perfect innings before handing the ball to Bailey Horn. The third lefty of the night for Worcester, Horn worked around traffic in the eighth to escape the inning unscathed but was not as lucky in the ninth. With the Tides down to their last strike, Fabian belted a two-run game-tying double to left to knot the game up at four. It was all Norfolk would score in the inning, but the damage was done as the teams moved into extra innings all tied up.

To begin the tenth, Jamie Westbrook doubled home Bobby Dalbec--who began the inning on second base as the WooSox' ghost runner--to put Worcester on top, 5-4. But the scoring did not stop there.

Anthony demolished his second Triple-A home run over the scoreboard in right-center field--a shot that traveled 433 feet and left the bat at 109 mph. Wanting in on the fun, Campbell put the exclamation point on the night, belting his second home run of the game out to left to give the WooSox an 8-4 lead heading into the bottom of the tenth.

Luis Guerrero entered on the mound for Worcester and retired the side in order, securing the WooSox' 8-4 victory over the Tides and extending their winning streak to seven games. Bailey Horn (W, 3-3) was awarded the victory while Ryan Long (L, 0-1) was handed the loss in his Triple-A debut.

The WooSox and Tides will continue their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday at Harbor Park Stadium. Jason Alexander (4-6, 4.69) will get the start for Worcester opposite Brandon Young (4-3, 3.38) for Norfolk. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

BOX SCORE - (F/10) WOR 8, NOR 4

