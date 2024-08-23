Gorman, Koperniak Homer as Redbirds Return to .500 Mark

August 23, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 4-1 win over the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox) on Friday night at AutoZone Park.

Memphis wasted no time in taking the lead in the win. Left fielder Matt Koperniak led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, his 17th of the season. Later in the game, the left-handed hitter laced a two-out single to bring in his second RBI of the game. With the two hits, Koperniak now owns sole possession of the International League lead in the category to go along with his league-best batting average.

Designated hitter Nolan Gorman recorded his first two hits since being optioned by St. Louis with a 2-for-4 night. The left-handed hitter smoked a solo home run with two outs in the eighth inning, his first home run with Memphis since 2022. Koperniak and Gorman accounted for four of the six Redbirds hits on the night.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (6-8) dominated the Knights offense. The right-handed pitcher tossed 6.0 shutout innings, struck out seven, walked two and allowed four hits. The outing was his 12th start to last 6.0 innings or more in 24 starts this season. Ryan Loutos (S, 14) faced three batters in the ninth to convert the save.

